Will there be a Britannia season 3? Fans call for more of the Sky drama!

Fans of Sky Atlantic's Britannia have been calling for a third season but is one on the way?

With Game of Thrones now a thing of the past, attention must turn elsewhere for gripping drama that's full of action and mystery.

Luckily for Sky Atlantic viewers, season 2 of Britannia (also known as Britannia II) is here!

The series arrived on November 7th, with episodes airing weekly on Sky Atlantic as well as arriving all at once on-demand and on Sky's Now TV streaming service.

As a result, fans who have managed to binge-watch all 10 episodes of Britannia's second season have been calling for a third series already.

CHRISTMAS TV: Your TV guide for Christmas films across December

Will Britannia be getting a third series?

At the time of writing, nothing has been announced regarding a third season of Britannia.

We will be sure to keep you updated when any news does arise regarding a third season.

There is a very good reason for there being no news, however, as...

Season 2 has only just released

Britannia's second season only launched on November 7th, 2019. For viewers watching weekly on Sky Atlantic, only two episodes have been aired at the time of writing with episode 3 hitting screens on November 21st.

All 10 episodes of the new season are available to stream, however, on-demand and on Sky's streaming service, Now TV.

As a result, plenty of Britannia fans have binged their way through all of season 2 and are now calling for a third season.

Fans are desperate for more!

It's always a good sign when fans of TV shows take to social media to call for more from their favourite shows.

Sky will certainly be pleased, therefore, that plenty of Britannia's viewers are taking to Twitter asking for series 3.

One viewer, anxious for more tweeted: "Outstanding series 2! Best TV of the year. When will we know if a series 3 will happen?"

While another, who was fresh from binging season 2, asked "Just finished binge-watching Britannia 2. Brilliant series hope season 3 has been commissioned?"

It's clear that there's certainly an appetite for more Roman-era action.

We are likely to learn about any potential third season as Britannia II nears its conclusion in January 2020.