Aston Villa ace John McGinn praised by BBC Scotland pundit Steven Thompson

The Aston Villa ace is returning to Villa Park after a very impressive international break.

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has been praised by BBC Scotland pundit Steven Thompson, who hailed the Scotland international's performances for his country (BBC Sport).

McGinn scored twice in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Cyprus at Hampden Park as Steve Clarke's charges finished third in Euro 2020 qualifying Group I, with three wins in a row boding well for next year's playoffs.

The 25-year-old also impressed against Cyprus, scoring once and claiming an assist as Scotland ran out 2-1 winners, while in the previous international break he claimed a hat-trick in a 6-0 win over San Marino.

McGinn has scored seven goals - six in his past three games - this qualifying campaign, leaving him as his country's top scorer from the qualifiers, especially impressive considering he did not score in his first 15 appearances for his nation.

"McGinn has just been superb," Thompson, a retired Scotland international, told BBC Sport. "He is so dynamic.

"He's been playing in an advanced role, getting past Naismith almost, and his movement is like a striker. He mentioned he's starting to feel a relationship there with Naismith and it's been obvious over the last two games they have worked together really well. That's a huge positive."

Stats-wise, the midfielder boasts an impressive tally of 10 goals and 12 assists from 58 appearances in all competitions for the Villans (Transfermarkt), and with club football now resuming, McGinn and Villa are back in Premier League action on Monday night against Newcastle at Villa Park.