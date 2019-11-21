Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

Aston Villa ace John McGinn praised by BBC Scotland pundit Steven Thompson

Giuseppe Labellarte
John McGinn of Aston Villa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Wigan Athletic at Villa Park on August 11, 2018 in Birmingham, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Aston Villa ace is returning to Villa Park after a very impressive international break.

John McGinn and Ryan Fraser are seen during a training session at Oriam on October 07, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has been praised by BBC Scotland pundit Steven Thompson, who hailed the Scotland international's performances for his country (BBC Sport).

McGinn scored twice in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Cyprus at Hampden Park as Steve Clarke's charges finished third in Euro 2020 qualifying Group I, with three wins in a row boding well for next year's playoffs.

 

The 25-year-old also impressed against Cyprus, scoring once and claiming an assist as Scotland ran out 2-1 winners, while in the previous international break he claimed a hat-trick in a 6-0 win over San Marino.

McGinn has scored seven goals - six in his past three games - this qualifying campaign, leaving him as his country's top scorer from the qualifiers, especially impressive considering he did not score in his first 15 appearances for his nation.

Steven Thompson of St Mirren celebrates after scoring during the St Mirren and Celtic Scottish Communities League Cup Semi Final match at Hampden Stadium on January 27, 2013 in Glasgow,...

"McGinn has just been superb," Thompson, a retired Scotland international, told BBC Sport. "He is so dynamic.

"He's been playing in an advanced role, getting past Naismith almost, and his movement is like a striker. He mentioned he's starting to feel a relationship there with Naismith and it's been obvious over the last two games they have worked together really well. That's a huge positive."

Stats-wise, the midfielder boasts an impressive tally of 10 goals and 12 assists from 58 appearances in all competitions for the Villans (Transfermarkt), and with club football now resuming, McGinn and Villa are back in Premier League action on Monday night against Newcastle at Villa Park.

John McGinn of Aston Villa in action during at training session at Bodymoor Heath training ground on July 09, 2019 in Birmingham, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch