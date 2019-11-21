Quick links

Arsenal's Rob Holding comments on Mauricio Pochettino

John Verrall
Rob Holding of Arsenal during the Arsenal Training Session at London Colney on October 30, 2018 in St Albans, England.
Arsenal legend Martin Keown is among the pundits who have suggested the Gunners should go for Mauricio Pochettino.

Arsenal defender Rob Holding has admitted to Sky Sports that he was shocked when he heard Mauricio Pochettino had left Tottenham Hotspur.

Pochettino was sacked by Spurs on Tuesday, and there have been some suggestions that Arsenal could be his next job.

Arsenal’s current boss Unai Emery is under serious pressure, and there is a growing clamour from Gunners fans to appoint Pochettino, as covered by HITC.

 

There are also plenty of pundits who have suggested that Arsenal would be wise to appoint Pochettino now he is available, including Martin Keown on Sky Sports

And Holding admits that Pochettino had Spurs playing well during his time in charge.

“Last night when I heard they sacked him I was shocked, but that’s it from my side, it doesn’t affect me or Arsenal so we need to concentrate on ourselves,” the Arsenal defender said.

“I’ve never talked to the guy personally but Tottenham are a big rival to us.

Rob Holding of Arsenal celebrates after The Emirates FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2017 in London, England.

“He had them playing well though, and they got to the Champions League final under him, so they had a good spell. But football moves on.”

If Pochettino was to turn up at Arsenal so soon after leaving Spurs it would be a huge shock.

However, there is a strong argument to suggest that Pochettino would be a big upgrade on Emery.

Arsenal are currently in sixth place in the Premier League table, and have performed well below expectations so far this term.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

