Arsenal's Rob Holding comments on Mauricio Pochettino

Arsenal legend Martin Keown is among the pundits who have suggested the Gunners should go for Mauricio Pochettino.

Arsenal defender Rob Holding has admitted to Sky Sports that he was shocked when he heard Mauricio Pochettino had left Tottenham Hotspur.

Pochettino was sacked by Spurs on Tuesday, and there have been some suggestions that Arsenal could be his next job.

Arsenal’s current boss Unai Emery is under serious pressure, and there is a growing clamour from Gunners fans to appoint Pochettino, as covered by HITC.

There are also plenty of pundits who have suggested that Arsenal would be wise to appoint Pochettino now he is available, including Martin Keown on Sky Sports.

And Holding admits that Pochettino had Spurs playing well during his time in charge.

“Last night when I heard they sacked him I was shocked, but that’s it from my side, it doesn’t affect me or Arsenal so we need to concentrate on ourselves,” the Arsenal defender said.

“I’ve never talked to the guy personally but Tottenham are a big rival to us.

“He had them playing well though, and they got to the Champions League final under him, so they had a good spell. But football moves on.”

If Pochettino was to turn up at Arsenal so soon after leaving Spurs it would be a huge shock.

However, there is a strong argument to suggest that Pochettino would be a big upgrade on Emery.

Arsenal are currently in sixth place in the Premier League table, and have performed well below expectations so far this term.