Andy Gray thinks there's 'a big problem' in Marco Silva's Everton team

The former Everton man has had his say on the team's striking options.

Everton legend Andy Gray thinks the team's lack of goalscoring talent is a big problem in Marco Silva's lineups, The Mirror report.

The Toffees have scored just 13 Premier League goals so far this season and are currently languishing in the bottom half of the table.

However, a draw against Tottenham Hotspur and a win against Southampton last time out have shown there's sign of life ahead a critical period of fixtures.

For Gray, the big problem is in attack, something he knows a lot about considering his long, successful career as a striker at the top level in England.

He doesn't feel anyone has really stood out as a natural goalscorer this season and has urged Dominic Calvert-Lewin in particular to up his contribution.

As quoted by The Mirror, he said: "They’re lacking a genuine goalscorer. That’s a big problem for Everton.

"We don’t know if Moise Kean is going to be good enough yet. He’s still young, they’ve taken a gamble on him and he’s going to need time.

"Dominic Calvert-Lewin does a lot of good things, maybe works too hard - if that sounds stupid - outside the box trying to make up for his deficiencies inside the box. If he’s going to be top bracket, he needs to up his goal ratio dramatically.

"Cenk Tosun, his goalscoring record was good. But that was Turkey and this is a different league altogether."

Who's best placed to step up?

With five goals in all competitions this term, Calvert-Lewin is currently the club's joint top scorer with Richarlison.

The rest of the squad are chipping in with one or two goals each here and there.

The 22-year-old is averaging a goal every 141 minutes this season (Transfermarkt), which isn't the worst record and is something to build on heading deeper into the season.

There'll also be hope that Kean can step up to the mark too, having netted six Serie A goals in 13 league appearances for Juventus last year.

To date, he's yet to hit the back of the net in an Everton jersey, but Silva hasn't exactly given him a raft of opportunities.

This weekend's match at home to struggling Norwich City is a good chance for both stars, if either of them play ahead of Tosun, to show they have the credentials to be a regular goalscorer at the top level for the Toffees.

If the club are to turn their season around, one of them needs to demonstrate he can be the main man through the middle.