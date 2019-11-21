Andy Gray hopes Everton boss Marco Silva can turn things around

Everton boss Marco Silva has been on thin ice at Goodison Park and some of the Toffees fans remain unconvinced about him.

BeIN Sports pundit and Everton cult hero Andy Gray has given his opinion on Marco Silva's current troubles at Goodison Park, hoping the Portuguese can turn things round and stating that he doesn't want the Toffees to become a club that "changes managers every 18 months" (The Mirror).

The Toffees have endured a tricky start to the 2018-19 Premier League season - their last game before the October international break, a poor 1-0 loss away at Burnley, left the Toffees just one point above the bottom three (BBC Sport).

While things have picked up for Everton since then - seven points from four Premier League matches and progress to the League Cup quarter-finals - some Toffees fans remain unconvinced about Silva.

Gray - who played for the legendary Howard Kendall at Everton - bemoaned the fact that the Toffees have had a "collection of managers" since Roberto Martinez's Goodison Park exit and urged the club to "stick with him" if they truly do believe he is the right person.

“When I arrived at Everton, Howard was under huge pressure,” Gray is quoted by The Mirror as saying. “There were petitions saying ‘Kendall must go’. Philip Carter, in fairness to him, stuck by him. It was staggering that we could turn from what we were to what we became in such a short period, it was unbelievable.

“I hope Silva can also turn it round. I don’t want Everton to become a club that sacks managers every 18 months. At some time, someone has to be given time. Since Martinez left, who got almost three years, there has been a collection of managers who have come and gone, like Koeman and Sam Allardyce, so somebody has to be given a chance. If they feel Silva is the man, then they’ve got to stick with him.”

Everton are in action on Saturday when they host Premier League strugglers Norwich at Goodison Park.