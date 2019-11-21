12 Tottenham players Jose Mourinho has reportedly wanted to sign in the past

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has eyed up a few Spurs players in his time.

Tottenham Hotspur kickstart the Jose Mourinho era on Saturday afternoon, with a trip to West Ham United on the horizon.

Spurs brought in Mourinho as their new manager on Wednesday morning, waiting less than 12 hours to find Mauricio Pochettino's successor.

Fans are trying to guess Mourinho's first team selection, which may well be impacted by players being away on international duty, but his first lineup should be intriguing.

In fact, Mourinho has been linked with signing a host of Spurs players in the past, which may just help them under their new manager now.

Here are 12 current Tottenham players who Mourinho has allegedly wanted to sign for other clubs...

Toby Alderweireld: One man who could benefit from Mourinho's appointment is Alderweireld. His future may be up in the air, but the Manchester Evening News reported last year that Mourinho wanted him at Manchester United. The Belgian could be given a big role as a result, and Spurs fans may hope that keeps him at the club.

Serge Aurier: On the face of it, right back Aurier doesn't seem like a Mourinho player. He can be rash and error-prone, costing his team on a number of occasions. Yet Goal reported in 2017 that Aurier had agreed a five-year deal to join Mourinho's United, but a deal didn't happen as he joined Spurs instead just weeks later. Spurs aren't blessed with great right back options, so could Aurier nail down the spot under Mourinho?

Danny Rose: Rose has made it clear that he isn't exactly happy at Tottenham, but nor will he leave. Mourinho must decide whether to go with Rose or Ben Davies at left back, and The Guardian reported in 2018 that Mourinho had a long-standing interest in Rose, wanting to bring him to Old Trafford. Rose may not be the player he was, but Mourinho's prior interest may see the England man win the battle over Davies.

Eric Dier: Possibly the player who stands to gain the most from Mourinho's arrival, Dier has lost his way a little at Spurs over the last year. Mourinho has been an admirer for some time though, with The Guardian claiming in 2017 that Mourinho ordered United to launch a bid for Dier – which Daniel Levy snubbed. Dier's ability to speak Portuguese may just help him, and it would be little surprise to see him claim a key role under Mourinho moving forward.

Victor Wanyama: Mourinho has loved combative midfielders over the course of his career, and he'll find one at Spurs who needs to be reborn. Wanyama slipped way down Pochettino's pecking order, but in 2018, the Daily Mail suggested that Mourinho's United were eyeing the Kenyan star. One odd bit of trivia is that Mourinho once signed Wanyama's brother, McDonald Mariga, for Inter Milan – and that may just give Wanyama an in; a chance to save his Spurs career.

Tanguy Ndombele: Tottenham's club-record signing has shown flashes of quality, but now needs to prove himself to Mourinho. Mourinho's United were watching Ndombele last season, as reported by The Mirror, and Spurs fans will hope that means Mourinho is a fan, rather than grow frustrated with the box-to-box French international midfielder, as he did with Paul Pogba.

Lucas Moura: Moura destroyed Mourinho's United last season with two goals in a 3-0 win at Old Trafford, and the Manchester Evening News then carried claims about Mourinho's long-standing interest in Moura. Moura's agent Wagner Ribeiro suggested that Mourinho was and still is 'passionate' about Moura, and not only wanted him at Real Madrid, but also at Manchester United, meaning the Brazilian could be in line for playing time he rarely received under Mourinho.

Ryan Sessegnon: Summer signing Sessegnon has played just twice for Spurs since his arrival, with Pochettino unable to see the best of the 19-year-old due to injury. Intriguingly, The Sun reported in 2018 that Mourinho wanted the teenager at United as a replacement for Luke Shaw, possibly suggesting that he sees Sessegnon as a left back rather than a winger, though given his defensive naivety at times, that would be a surprise. Still, Sessegnon may still get a fair crack under the boss.

Dele Alli, Son Heung-min, Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane: Last season, Mourinho went on one of his rants about United's lack of spending, and highlighted four Tottenham players to BBC Sport that the Red Devils just couldn't sign now; Dele Alli, Son Heung-min, Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane. Mourinho has clearly admired the quartet from afar, and it would be little surprise to see Alli, Kane and Son feature as the main players in his attack – though Eriksen's future is very unclear.