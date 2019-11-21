11 great signings made by Tottenham target Luis Campos

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want transfer guru Luis Campos.

Tottenham Hotspur not only appointed Jose Mourinho on Wednesday morning, but also landed a number of staff members to work around their new manager.

Lille were raided for assistant Joao Sacramento and goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos, whilst Carlos Lalin, Ricardo Formosinho and Giovanni Cerra – who worked with Mourinho at Manchester United – have followed him.

There could be another big appointment to come though, as ESPN claim that Spurs want to bring in Lille's Luis Campos as sporting director, with a man between Mourinho and Daniel Levy potentially vital.

That role hasn't really been filled since Paul Mitchell's exit, and if Spurs can get Campos, it would represent a major coup given some of the players he's signed over the course of his recruiting career.

He had been a scout at Real Madrid, so we'll just go with players he signed as a technical director at Monaco or Lille – and there are some great signings included.

Fabinho – Campos oversaw Fabinho's loan arrival from Fluminense before signing him permanently in 2015. The Brazilian is now arguably the best holding midfielder in the world, becoming an absolute star with Liverpool. Sold for £43.7million (Telegraph).

Bernardo Silva – Silva joined Monaco on loan in 2014, before his switch from Benfica became permanent. Vital in Monaco's 2017 title victory, the Portuguese ace is now a two-time Premier League winner and a key part of Manchester City's side under Pep Guardiola. Sold for £43million (BBC).

Thomas Lemar – A hot prospect with Caen, Lemar was snapped up by Campos and Monaco in 2015. In that title-winning campaign, the French winger racked up 14 goals in all competitions, and now features for Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid. Sold for £63million (Independent).

Benjamin Mendy – One of the final Monaco signings before Campos left, Mendy joined from Marseille in 2016. He was a sensation in Monaco's title-winning season, and whilst he has become injury-prone at Manchester City, he has shown his ability as a superb attacking left back. Sold for £52million (Independent).

Kylian Mbappe – The famous saying states that success has many fathers, and we may never truly know who lured Mbappe to Monaco in 2013, but Campos is widely credited for it. The 20-year-old barely needs an introduction; after 26 goals in the 2016-17 season, Mbappe has smashed 69 goals in 98 games for Paris Saint-Germain. It would be a surprise if the striker doesn't win multiple Ballon d'Or awards. Sold for £166million (Independent).

Nicolas Pepe – Some Arsenal fans may not have great things to say about Pepe, as the Ivorian hasn't yet hit top form for the Gunners. Still, Campos signed him for Lille in 2017, landing him from Angers in a masterstroke move. Pepe hit 37 goals in his two seasons at Lille, becoming one of the best talents in French football before Arsenal snapped him up. Sold for £72million (BBC).

Boubakary Soumare – Compared to Paul Pogba, French talent Soumare was lured away from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017. The 20-year-old has shown his potential with Lille, and looks set to be a major profit earner for Lille after Campos landed him.

Jonathan Ikone – Forward Ikone wasn't seeing many opportunities at PSG, and joined Lille in 2018. The 21-year-old racked up 10 assists in his first season for Lille, and has already won three caps and one goal for France. Quick, skilful and versatile, Ikone has a huge future ahead of him.

Zeki Celik – Maybe one of the lesser-known Campos signings, Celik was playing in Turkey's second division when Lille signed him in 2018. The 22-year-old has been solid and dependable, but also productive going forward with eight assists to his name. Celik doesn't make headlines, but he's a very capable right back who has stepped up admirably having been plucked by Campos.

Rafael Leao – Campos knows the Portuguese game well, and he somehow managed to land Leao after his controversial Sporting exit. The 20-year-old was wanted by massive clubs around Europe, but picked Lille, and earned a big move to AC Milan after an eight-goal season. Looks set for stardom, one of the most athletically-gifted attackers in Europe. Sold for £24million (Calciomercato).

Victor Osimhen – The new star at Lille, Osimhen was signed from Wolfsburg as a replacement for Leao. He hadn't made an impact in Germany, but Campos had seen enough to sign him after a strong loan spell at Charleroi. The Nigerian striker now has nine goals in 17 games for Lille, and looks set to become a goalscoring sensation for years to come.

That's more than £450million worth of talent, and that's without even counting Ikone, Soumare, Celik and Osimhen, who are still with Lille.

This track record should be hugely exciting for Spurs fans to read, and they may be desperate to see Campos arrive in what could see Tottenham finally become a force in the transfer market once again.