Your 2019 TV guide for Christmas films across December - BBC, Channel 4, ITV and Channel 5!

There's only one time of the year where you can watch Elf three weekends in a row and laugh out loud at the same slapstick Home Alone humour that you've witnessed a thousand times before. Of course, we are talking about Christmas

For mums, dads, grandmas and grandads, Christmas starts "earlier and earlier every year".

Yet for holiday enthusiasts who love nothing more than curling up on the sofa with comfort foods and feel-good flicks, the festive season couldn't start any sooner.

When it comes to the Freeview TV guide, it's the first weekend of December when Christmas officially kicks in, as Christmas movies enter the game on Saturday and Sunday before smothering the TV schedule for the remaining few weeks.

Here's a definitive - and constantly updated - list of Christmas films on TV this year from the BBC to Channel 4 and covering every day from December 1st to Christmas Day, Boxing Day and beyond.

Saturday, December 7th -

9:50 am: Christmas at the Palace (E4)

Christmas romance that mixes the magical extravaganza of figure-skating with Princes, Princesses and presents.

Sunday, December 8th -

11:50 am: A Royal Winter (E4)

Christmas romance starring Merritt Patterson and Jack Donnelly.

2:55 pm: Father Christmas (Channel 4)

What does Father Christmas do with himself for the other 364 days of the year? Find out thanks to this classic animation converted from Raymond Briggs' book.

3:30 pm: The Snowman (Channel 4)

Another classic Christmas story and Channel 4's most celebrated animation. On Christmas Eve a young boy decides to make a snowman which soon comes to life and whisks him off to the North Pole to meet a very important person.

4 pm: The Snowman and the Snowdog (Channel 4)

Animated sequel toThe Snowman. Billy builds a snowman and a snowdog where they fly over London and onwards to the North Pole, joining snowmen and snowwomen from around the world.

4.30 pm: Arthur Christmas (Channel 4)

Modern animated festive family fun features the voices of James McAvoy, Hugh Laurie, Bill Nighy and Jim Broadbent. CGI magic brings Santa to life alongside a vast army of elves as Arthur must deliver Christmas gifts the 'old way' via sleigh and reindeer.

BBC, ITV and Channel 5 titles to come soon.

We expect to see Will Ferrell classic Elf and Jim Carrey hit How the Grinch Stole Christmas appear on both ITV and ITV2 over the festive while Channel 4 often air Home Alone closer to the big day.