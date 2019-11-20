Where to buy The Elf on the Shelf: Book and toy bundle is a Christmas essential!

It wouldn't be Christmas without one of these up on the shelf.

There are many things we associate with Christmas...

Would it be Christmas dinner without pulling a few crackers with the family? How would December feel absent of advent calendars? Can you imagine not seeing anybody rocking a Santa hat?

These are things which feel essential to many households during the festive period. However, over the course of the new century, we've adopted new icons of the season too.

Personally, we couldn't envision reaching December 26th without having watched Elf with Will Ferrell at least a couple of times; he's not the only elf we now expect to see this time of year though.

The Elf on the Shelf phenomenon

You may have heard of Elf on the Shelf, but have you heard of [insert rhyme here]?

Such memes have flooded the internet for years, and although many thought they were simply random, they stem from a rather popular children's book.

Carol Aebersold's 2005 picture book The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition tells the imaginative story of how Santa Claus determines the naughty and nice lists ahead of the big day.

Elves visit kids all over after Thanksgiving up until Christmas Eve, just to make sure the right decision has been made!

It's become a modern classic of sorts, so, where can you pick it up?

Where to buy The Elf on the Shelf?

Elf on the Shelf has its own official website where you can buy a range of products and accessories. You can buy an elf and a book together for £16.99.

Similarly, you can pick up the same bundle on Amazon for the exact same price, with free delivery orders over £20.00.

A range of shops sell the product, but ordering it from either two of these sites offers a quick-and-easy way to get your hands on it ahead of Christmas.

The toy and book are simply must-have Xmas essentials!

Other Elf on the Shelf products

As we mentioned, there are so many products available under The Elf on the Shelf banner.

If you head over to the official shop, you can buy pets for the elves; there are a range of cuddly toys to buy, from reindeer to dogs.

You can also buy clothes and outfits for the elves, so you can make your distinctively yours... pretty cool!

Along with party supplies, DVDs, keychains and beyond, it's certainly worth having a browse.

