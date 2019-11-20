What Jose Mourinho said about reported Tottenham target Bruno Fernandes

Tottenham have been regularly linked to Bruno Fernandes.

New Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho will already be plotting his transfer moves.

One very possible option is Sporting playmaker Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes is enjoying another prolific season with eight club goals and six assists already.

Spurs tried to sign Fernandes in a £58 million summer move, the Evening Standard reported.

He is a player who Mourinho has already expressed his admiration for, speaking back in the summer.

Mourinho was quoted by the MEN, citing Eleven Sports: “I was surprised by the season of Bruno Fernandes. It was easy to predict quality, he is a very good player, but scored a very high number of goals for a midfield player.

“It shows that you need to have instinct and qualities to score and he has it all. He strikes the ball well, heads well, cool when he is one-on-one with the goalkeeper. He finds space in the penalty area. It’s all there.”

With Christian Eriksen's Tottenham contract expiring, and Giovani Lo Celso only on loan, there is a potential fit for Fernandes at Tottenham.

Mourinho's appointment gives the deal a chance of happening, and it might be an effective one for Tottenham.