What does ‘Heavy Is the Head that wears the crown’ mean? Stormzy’s second album has a deep meaning!

The most anticipated album of the year is on the way.

In Stormzy we trust.

Who would you say is the most iconic musician of the last decade? We've seen the likes of Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and beyond climb the charts to become the face of modern pop music, but that's not all.

We've also seen more niche dramas gain prominence in recent memory. Of all examples, perhaps none has taken off so effectively as grime. Although once obscure, such artists as Skepta, Giggs, Kano, Jme, Ghetts and many more have become household names, forefronted not only in their scene but in the wider sphere of music as bonafide hitmakers.

You know it's a big deal when IKEA has D Double E performing in their Christmas advert; it's game-changer, as this is the first festive ad to feature a grime track.

So, who's the king of it all?

Stormzy: Heavy Is the Head

If you were to ask most people who the biggest name in grime is, they would say Stormzy.

Honestly, who can blame them? The 26-year-old British rapper released his debut studio album - Gang Signs & Prayer - back in 2017 and it has since been acknowledged by many as one of the greatest musical achievements of the decade.

It's arguably the most monumental mainstream grime release and its string of hits have made him a widely known figure in modern music. He even headlined Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage in 2019; festivalgoers were divided in wake of the announcement, but he absolutely knocked it out of the park.

The artist's sophomore effort has been anticipated for some time, but recently, he announced that his second album will be called Heavy Is the Head, which will be released on Friday, December 13th 2019.

What does ‘Heavy Is the Head that wears the crown’ mean?

Heavy is the head that wears the crown is a phrase which refers to the pressures of responsibility.

When once cites such a phrase, they're essentially implying that their duty - or crown, here - brings them worry, coming with attachments. Although it's uncertain where it first came from, Literary Devices notes that William Shakespeare used it in his play - King Henry IV - when writing: “Deny it to a king? Then happy low, lie down!/Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown.”

This is clearly what Stormzy's album title is referring to, as the cover depicts him wearing a crown - made up of the record's initials - while staring at the iconic Banksy-designed Union Jack stab vest he wore on stage at Glastonbury. With a contemplative look on his face, Stormzy appears aware of his status as an icon; the king of grime, if you will.

However, with such status comes a responsibility to make a statement, illustrated by the vest. From this, we imagine the record will be packed with important and timely messages, and from Stormzy, we'd expect nothing less.

Stormzy: Heavy Is the Head tracklist

Check out the tracklist for Heavy Is the head below:

1. 'Big Michael'

2. 'Audacity' (featuring Headie One)

3. 'Crown'

4. 'Rainfall' (featuring Tiana Major9)

5. 'Rachael's Little Brother'

6. 'Handsome'

7. 'Do Better'

8. 'Don't Forget to Breathe' (featuring Yebba)

9. 'One Second' (featuring H.E.R.)

10. 'Pop Boy' (featuring Aitch)

11. 'Own It' (featuring Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy)

12. 'Wiley Flow'

13. 'Bronze'

14. 'Superheroes'

15. 'Lessons'

16. 'Vossi Bop'

We can't wait to hear it!

