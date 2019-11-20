West Ham mock Jose Mourinho on Twitter after his Tottenham move

West Ham United are seemingly looking forward to Jose Mourinho's visit.

Tottenham Hotspur this morning confirmed the appointment of Jose Mourinho as their new manager, just hours after sacking Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs parted ways with Pochettino last night, and by 7am this morning, Mourinho had already been appointed, with Daniel Levy moving quickly to land him.

Mourinho inherits an underperforming Spurs side, who have won just three Premier League games this season, and he will be desperate to get off to a perfect start.

Mourinho will be in charge for Saturday's trip to face London rivals West Ham United, who have been in terrible form themselves, picking up just two points in their last six games.

That form may give Mourinho hope of beating the Hammers, but he has endured a couple of tricky trips to East London in recent memory.

His Chelsea side lost 2-1 at Upton Park in 2015 as Mourinho was sent to the stands, and the Hammers smashed his Manchester United team 3-0 at the London Stadium last year.

See you Saturday, Jose pic.twitter.com/WW3mrfgWmm — West Ham United (@WestHam) November 20, 2019

West Ham have now decided to post a video showcasing some of those goals against Mourinho's side, showing some of his worst moments in East London whilst eagerly awaiting another meeting on Saturday.

With West Ham in dismal form and Spurs potentially receiving the famed 'new manager bounce', this tweet may just come back to haunt the Hammers come Saturday afternoon - and some fans really aren't impressed with the decision to send out such a message.

Delete this!! So embarrassing — Stef (@StefGoodridge) November 20, 2019

This is embarrassing. Delete Delete Delete — Sofian #EqualGame (@Holland_SZN) November 20, 2019

Absolute state of our club! — Adam (@AdamGawthrop) November 20, 2019

This is going to come back and haunt us — Rob Hart (@RobertHart24) November 20, 2019

Did you forget we’re awful? — Uber West Ham (@UberWestHam) November 20, 2019

Delete this — West Hammers (@SebHaller22) November 20, 2019

This will massively back fire — SJ (@SamJord98) November 20, 2019

Idiots.

Got the worst keeper & manager in the league. The slowest team in the World. 10 outfield players who haven’t won a header for 2 seasons. A leaky defence and a blunt attack.... but this tweet is a good idea — Kris Johnson (@kjohno10) November 20, 2019

Please stop it, embarrassing — calum vango (@calumv89) November 20, 2019