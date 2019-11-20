Quick links

West Ham mock Jose Mourinho on Twitter after his Tottenham move

Jose Mourinho of Chelsea prior to the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Chelsea at Boleyn Ground on October 24, 2015 in London, England.
West Ham United are seemingly looking forward to Jose Mourinho's visit.

A dejected Man Utd manager Jose Mourinho during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United at London Stadium on September 29, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

Tottenham Hotspur this morning confirmed the appointment of Jose Mourinho as their new manager, just hours after sacking Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs parted ways with Pochettino last night, and by 7am this morning, Mourinho had already been appointed, with Daniel Levy moving quickly to land him.

Mourinho inherits an underperforming Spurs side, who have won just three Premier League games this season, and he will be desperate to get off to a perfect start.

 

Mourinho will be in charge for Saturday's trip to face London rivals West Ham United, who have been in terrible form themselves, picking up just two points in their last six games.

That form may give Mourinho hope of beating the Hammers, but he has endured a couple of tricky trips to East London in recent memory.

His Chelsea side lost 2-1 at Upton Park in 2015 as Mourinho was sent to the stands, and the Hammers smashed his Manchester United team 3-0 at the London Stadium last year.

West Ham have now decided to post a video showcasing some of those goals against Mourinho's side, showing some of his worst moments in East London whilst eagerly awaiting another meeting on Saturday.

With West Ham in dismal form and Spurs potentially receiving the famed 'new manager bounce', this tweet may just come back to haunt the Hammers come Saturday afternoon - and some fans really aren't impressed with the decision to send out such a message.

