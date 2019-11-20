Sprite Cranberry meme explained: Where did the bizarre trend come from?

This has to be one of the strangest memes we've come across.

The internet is a weird and wonderful place filled with an ever-increasing amount of weird and wonderful trends, memes and god only knows what.

Something that's become almost an annual tradition online, particularly in the US, is the 'Wanna Sprite Cranberry?' meme which has been doing the rounds once again in 2019.

But just where did this meme come from and why does is appear at Christmas?

Where did the Sprite Cranberry meme come from?

The Sprite Cranberry meme, which always becomes popular again over Christmas, first appeared in 2017 after Sprite launched a new ad campaign for its season drink Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry.

The advert featured an animated version of Basketball legend LeBron James offering viewers a Sprite Cranberry as it's the thirs- thirstiest time of the year, according to the advert.

Since then, the ad has been the subject of plenty of memes and has been resurrected by Sprite themselves who re-introduced the ad to their YouTube channel this year.

What is the Sprite Cranberry meme?

The Sprite Cranberry meme shows the animated LeBron popping up in random places and offering people the festive soda.

As you can see from the collection of memes below, animated LeBron has been trying to flog his Sprite Cranberry as Arthur Morgan from Red Dead Redemption 2, as the purple-skinned Thanos from Marvel's MCU and even as Indiana Jones, weighing up a can in the South American temple from Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Some examples in video form

As well as popping up as popular film and video game characters, animated LeBron has also been memed in video form as well, with his clip from the advert being expertly edited into a whole range of recognisable clips.