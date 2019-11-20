Quick links

Leeds United

Victor Orta says Leeds rejected offers from English clubs for Pablo Hernandez

Dan Coombs
Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani and director Victor Orta watch on during the Sky Bet Championship Play-off Second Leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on...
Leeds attacker has signed a contract extension.

Pablo Hernandez of Leeds United

Leeds United playmaker Pablo Hernandez has signed a contract extension, tying his future to the club until 2022.

The club confirmed the deal yesterday, ending speculation about Hernandez's future.

It is quite a commitment from Leeds for a player who is already 34.

 

Leeds director of football Victor Orta revealed that the club received offers for Hernandez in the summer from other English teams.

He said: "Pablo had options in the summer, we had offers from clubs in England and teams overseas - but he believes in this project and knows he can play a huge part in the next two years."

Orta added that he regards Hernandez as one of the best players he has had the privilege to work with.

He hailed the former Valencia man, saying: "I think Pablo is one of the best players I have worked with in my career.

"He has an amazing ability to change a game, he gets goals and assists in equal measure and he is someone that the rest of the squad can look up to."

Pablo Hernandez of Leeds in action during a Leeds United training session at HBF Park on July 16, 2019 in Perth, Australia.

Hernandez has played 10 Championship games for Leeds this season, scoring twice and providing two assists.

In the games he has missed through injury he his absence has been sorely felt.

Last season he scored 12 goals and provided 12 assists, the most prolific season of his whole career.

Leeds United's Pablo Hernandez during the Sky Bet Championship match between City and Leeds United at Liberty Stadium on August 21, 2018 in Swansea, Wales.

