USA fans react to Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin's display

DeAndre Yedlin of Newcastle United (22) arrives for the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on October 19, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Newcastle United full-back DeAndre Yedlin struggled to make a positive impression for his country last night.

Newcastle player DeAndre Yedlin looks on before the Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on January 20, 2018 in Manchester, England.

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin has not exactly earned rave reviews from USA fans, despite their 4-0 win over Cuba last night.

USA strolled to success in the contest, but Yedlin’s form for his national side has not been particularly convincing of late.

And the Newcastle full-back has been widely criticised for his showing last night.

Yedlin failed to significantly affect the game in an attacking sense, and there were even a few concerns that he was injured when he came off in the second-half.

If Yedlin did pick up an injury then it will be a major concern for Newcastle.

 

Despite his struggles in the international stage, Yedlin has played a key role for Newcastle since returning from injury at the start of the season.

The rapid right-back has been an important part of Steve Bruce’s side, and scored in Newcastle’s last match, which they won 2-1 against Bournemouth.

Newcastle are next in action against Aston Villa on Monday evening, when Yedlin looks certain to feature if he is fit.

