USA fans react to Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin's display

Newcastle United full-back DeAndre Yedlin struggled to make a positive impression for his country last night.

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin has not exactly earned rave reviews from USA fans, despite their 4-0 win over Cuba last night.

USA strolled to success in the contest, but Yedlin’s form for his national side has not been particularly convincing of late.

And the Newcastle full-back has been widely criticised for his showing last night.

Yedlin totally clueless in the first minutes of 2H. Need to focus. #USAvsCuba #USMNT — Stephen Lynch (@Lynch_nd1063) November 20, 2019

Yedlin is not playing great tonight :/ — Leo (@SportsbyLeo) November 20, 2019

Yedlin has dreadful touch — Lifelong Ravens fan (@advancedstats23) November 20, 2019

Yedlin limps off after making a meal of an endline trap that any U12 player should easily achieve. #USMNT — Dana Moffatt (@DanaMoffatt) November 20, 2019

Yedlin is terrible — SorryImAnonymous (@SorryImAnonymo1) November 20, 2019

For the most part, really like it. Would only swap out Cannon or Tobinson for Yedlin. He is too much of a liability. — Stephen Lynch (@Lynch_nd1063) November 20, 2019

Yedlin has been unreal for Newcastle since his return from injury. I just think he cant play well for The U.S — Ricky Palfreman (@NothingMainly) November 20, 2019

Re-watching the match...Yedlin was limping when he came off — Michelle Schmidt (@theatrelife4eva) November 20, 2019

Yedlin failed to significantly affect the game in an attacking sense, and there were even a few concerns that he was injured when he came off in the second-half.

If Yedlin did pick up an injury then it will be a major concern for Newcastle.

Despite his struggles in the international stage, Yedlin has played a key role for Newcastle since returning from injury at the start of the season.

The rapid right-back has been an important part of Steve Bruce’s side, and scored in Newcastle’s last match, which they won 2-1 against Bournemouth.

Newcastle are next in action against Aston Villa on Monday evening, when Yedlin looks certain to feature if he is fit.