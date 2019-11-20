USA fans react to Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin's display

Newcastle United full-back DeAndre Yedlin struggled to make a positive impression for his country last night.
Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin has not exactly earned rave reviews from USA fans, despite their 4-0 win over Cuba last night.
USA strolled to success in the contest, but Yedlin’s form for his national side has not been particularly convincing of late.
And the Newcastle full-back has been widely criticised for his showing last night.
Yedlin totally clueless in the first minutes of 2H. Need to focus. #USAvsCuba #USMNT— Stephen Lynch (@Lynch_nd1063) November 20, 2019
Yedlin is not playing great tonight :/— Leo (@SportsbyLeo) November 20, 2019
Yedlin has dreadful touch— Lifelong Ravens fan (@advancedstats23) November 20, 2019
Yedlin limps off after making a meal of an endline trap that any U12 player should easily achieve. #USMNT— Dana Moffatt (@DanaMoffatt) November 20, 2019
Yedlin is terrible— SorryImAnonymous (@SorryImAnonymo1) November 20, 2019
For the most part, really like it. Would only swap out Cannon or Tobinson for Yedlin. He is too much of a liability.— Stephen Lynch (@Lynch_nd1063) November 20, 2019
Yedlin has been unreal for Newcastle since his return from injury. I just think he cant play well for The U.S— Ricky Palfreman (@NothingMainly) November 20, 2019
Re-watching the match...Yedlin was limping when he came off— Michelle Schmidt (@theatrelife4eva) November 20, 2019
Yedlin failed to significantly affect the game in an attacking sense, and there were even a few concerns that he was injured when he came off in the second-half.
If Yedlin did pick up an injury then it will be a major concern for Newcastle.
Despite his struggles in the international stage, Yedlin has played a key role for Newcastle since returning from injury at the start of the season.
The rapid right-back has been an important part of Steve Bruce’s side, and scored in Newcastle’s last match, which they won 2-1 against Bournemouth.
Newcastle are next in action against Aston Villa on Monday evening, when Yedlin looks certain to feature if he is fit.
Have something to tell us about this article?