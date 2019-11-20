Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Ligue 1

Premier League

'Unreal': Reported Jose Mourinho-Luis Campos link up has Tottenham fans drooling

Danny Owen
New Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is unveiled on November 20, 2019 in Enfield, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Spurs could reportedly raid Ligue 1 outfit Lille to bring sporting director Luis Campos to the Premier League.

Kylian Mbappe of AS Monaco (L) celebrates with team mate Bernardo Silva (R) after scoring his team's first goal of the game during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match...

What do Nicolas Pepe, Fabinho, Bernardo Silva, Anthony Martial, Kylian Mbappe, James Rodriguez and Benjamin Mendy all have in common?

Well, they were all signed or discovered by Luis Campos, the world-renowned sporting director who turned Monaco into one of Europe’s most exciting teams before dragging Lille from 17th to 2nd in the space of just 12 months in Ligue 1.

So no wonder the mood in North London has taken a turn for the better with ESPN reporting that Campos has been lined up for the director of football role at Tottenham Hotspur.

Antero Henrique of Paris Saint-Germain react with Luis Campos of Lille LOSC before the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Stade Pierre Mauroy on April 14,...

The man with a Midas Touch is close friends with Jose Mourinho, Spurs’ new 'head coach', and the report believes that the pair could soon form something of a behind-the-scenes dream team as the Champions League runners-up look to pave the way for a bright new era in the post-Poch world.

The fact that Mourinho has taken up the 'head coach' title, rather than that of manager, suggests a director of football could soon be about to follow.

According to The Telegraph, Mourinho has already raided Lille twice for goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos and Joao Sacramento, who is expected to be the former Real Madrid boss’s new assistant.

Campos, however, could be the most important signing Spurs will make, on or off the pitch, for years. Recruitment hasn’t exactly been Tottenham’s strong suit of late but that could soon change with one of the world’s greatest talentspotters on board.

Lille's Portuguese sports director Luis Campos is seen prior the French L1 football match between Toulouse and Lille, at the Municipal Stadium in Toulouse, southern France, on October 19,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch