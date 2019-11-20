'Unreal': Reported Jose Mourinho-Luis Campos link up has Tottenham fans drooling

Spurs could reportedly raid Ligue 1 outfit Lille to bring sporting director Luis Campos to the Premier League.

What do Nicolas Pepe, Fabinho, Bernardo Silva, Anthony Martial, Kylian Mbappe, James Rodriguez and Benjamin Mendy all have in common?

Well, they were all signed or discovered by Luis Campos, the world-renowned sporting director who turned Monaco into one of Europe’s most exciting teams before dragging Lille from 17th to 2nd in the space of just 12 months in Ligue 1.

So no wonder the mood in North London has taken a turn for the better with ESPN reporting that Campos has been lined up for the director of football role at Tottenham Hotspur.

The man with a Midas Touch is close friends with Jose Mourinho, Spurs’ new 'head coach', and the report believes that the pair could soon form something of a behind-the-scenes dream team as the Champions League runners-up look to pave the way for a bright new era in the post-Poch world.

The fact that Mourinho has taken up the 'head coach' title, rather than that of manager, suggests a director of football could soon be about to follow.

According to The Telegraph, Mourinho has already raided Lille twice for goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos and Joao Sacramento, who is expected to be the former Real Madrid boss’s new assistant.

Campos, however, could be the most important signing Spurs will make, on or off the pitch, for years. Recruitment hasn’t exactly been Tottenham’s strong suit of late but that could soon change with one of the world’s greatest talentspotters on board.

