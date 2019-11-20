Quick links

Tottenham's Davinson Sanchez sends message about Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino manager
New Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho once targeted Davinson Sanchez.

Davinson Sanchez and Juan Foyth of Tottenham watch as a cross from George Baldock of Sheffield United is missed by everybody and lands in the Tottenham net for the equalising goal during...

Davinson Sanchez has thanked former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino on Twitter.

Six months after leading Spurs to a Champions League final, the North London club sacked the Argentine manager on Tuesday night.

Despite their success in Europe, Tottenham's domestic form is an increasing concern and Pochettino had overseen just three Premier League wins this season.

The 47-year-old, who signed Sanchez in 2017, has been replaced by Jose Mourinho.

 

Here's how the Colombian defender reacted on Twitter:

Mourinho and Sanchez already have a bit of history.

In 2017, months before his move to Tottenham, the 23-year-old defender came up against Mourinho's Manchester United in a Europa League final which the English side won.

The Portuguese later revealed that his strategy involved singling out Sanchez as his team's weakness and exploiting it.

Still, the South American has come a long way since then, and has developed well under Pochettino, so Mourinho is likely to inherit a much better player than the one he targeted two-and-a-half years ago.

Davinson Sanchez of Tottenham Hotspur controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crvena Zvezda at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

