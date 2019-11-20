Tottenham's Davinson Sanchez sends message about Pochettino

New Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho once targeted Davinson Sanchez.

Davinson Sanchez has thanked former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino on Twitter.

Six months after leading Spurs to a Champions League final, the North London club sacked the Argentine manager on Tuesday night.

Despite their success in Europe, Tottenham's domestic form is an increasing concern and Pochettino had overseen just three Premier League wins this season.

The 47-year-old, who signed Sanchez in 2017, has been replaced by Jose Mourinho.

Here's how the Colombian defender reacted on Twitter:

Simplemente gracias Mister por todo lo enseñado Deseando lo mejor para ti y tu Grupo de trabajo. Simply thank you, Mister, for all the lessons. Wishing the best for you and your Working Group. pic.twitter.com/NqSiH7VeCu — DAVINSON (@daosanchez26) November 20, 2019

Mourinho and Sanchez already have a bit of history.

In 2017, months before his move to Tottenham, the 23-year-old defender came up against Mourinho's Manchester United in a Europa League final which the English side won.

The Portuguese later revealed that his strategy involved singling out Sanchez as his team's weakness and exploiting it.

Still, the South American has come a long way since then, and has developed well under Pochettino, so Mourinho is likely to inherit a much better player than the one he targeted two-and-a-half years ago.