Tottenham Hotspur fans fume at chairman Daniel Levy

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy bears the brunt of fan anger.

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has unleashed a torrent of criticism after sacking popular manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs announced the decision on the club's official website, confirming Pochettino and his coaching staff gave left the club.

Pochettino led Spurs to the Champions League final just six months ago, finishing above rivals Arsenal in the Premier League for the third successive season.

Tottenham have had a poor start to the current season, sitting as far down as 14th place.

But this has a been a rare backwards step and it looks like Tottenham have simply panicked.

It is a big risk and one which Tottenham supporters are not comfortable with.

This was a chance for Spurs to show some loyalty towards their manager and they have blown it.

Now some fans want Daniel Levy to leave the club too...

Go to hell, Daniel Levy. Go to hell, Joe Lewis. Get out of my club. #COYS — Peyton Gravely (@jpgravely) November 19, 2019

Levy get out of my club! #levyout — Tskills10 (@TskillsTony) November 19, 2019

levy needs to get out of my club he just lost the best thing thats ever happened to us — sc (@sheaacarrolll) November 19, 2019

Daniel Levy, sell my club please — NathanAClark (@NathanAClark) November 19, 2019

Why would anyone in their right mind want to work with Daniel Levy #spurs #coys #thfc #disgrace — The Blues Brother (@StuffFuller) November 19, 2019

You just have got to laugh, Daniel Levy: we do this in the clubs best interest, yea right like selling bale and modric. — Julian Pollard (@floribundaclair) November 19, 2019

How could u Daniel Levy? U absolute, complete muffin. That mans taken us to the moon and back and done so much for my club and u thank him by sacking him. Sell the club ur ignorant loser. Had u spent some damn money, we could’ve gone all the way — Simon Chandler (@Simonmchandler2) November 19, 2019