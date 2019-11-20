Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur fans fume at chairman Daniel Levy

Dan Coombs
Daniel Levy chairman of Tottenham Hotspur looks on prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on December 23, 2018 in Liverpool, United...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy bears the brunt of fan anger.

Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, Daniel Levy looks on from the stands during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on December 23, 2018 in...

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has unleashed a torrent of criticism after sacking popular manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs announced the decision on the club's official website, confirming Pochettino and his coaching staff gave left the club.

Pochettino led Spurs to the Champions League final just six months ago, finishing above rivals Arsenal in the Premier League for the third successive season.

 

Tottenham have had a poor start to the current season, sitting as far down as 14th place.

But this has a been a rare backwards step and it looks like Tottenham have simply panicked.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino (L) and chairman Daniel Levy on stage at the Tottenham Hotspur Fans Forum on December 11, 2017 in Tottenham, England.

It is a big risk and one which Tottenham supporters are not comfortable with.

This was a chance for Spurs to show some loyalty towards their manager and they have blown it.

Now some fans want Daniel Levy to leave the club too...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch