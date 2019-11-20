Tottenham fans react to Ben Davies's comments on Pochettino exit

Tottenham Hotspur parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday.

Mauricio Pochettino's time as Tottenham Hotspur boss has come to an end, as he lost his job on Tuesday night.

After a day full of rumours about Pochettino's future, Tottenham put an end to the speculation by confirming they have relieved the Argentine of his duties.

Pochettino's time at Tottenham has been outstanding, driving the club forward from top six hopefuls to top four regulars, even challenging for the title in a couple of seasons.

Less than six months on from the Champions League final defeat to Liverpool, Pochettino is out of a job. After more than five years with Spurs, he now finds himself out of work.

It's been an emotional few hours for Spurs fans and no doubt the players too, many of whom have seen their careers take on a new trajectory under Pochettino.

One of those is defender Ben Davies, who was one of Pochettino's first signings having signed from Swansea City back in 2014, and racked up more than 150 appearances under him.

After featuring in a 2-0 win for Wales over Hungary, Davies admitted that he was 'shocked' by the decision, stating that it was amazing to play under him before adding that he thinks Pochettino will go on to bigger and better things.

Some Tottenham fans have taken exception to those comments, feeling that there was no need for Davies to suggest Pochettino will go on to something better than Spurs, calling the comments 'strange' and 'disrespectful', even calling him a 'loser' for having such a mentality.

Others tried to calm down the situation by suggesting the comments were being taken more seriously than they should have been, but the Welshman's comments maybe didn't come across quite as well as he intended.

Bigger and better than Tottenham? You know where the door is! — To Dare Is To Do (@2_Dare_Is_To_Do) November 19, 2019

No need for the b&b jibe ben — Anthony Silva (@AnthonySilva23) November 19, 2019

Oooffff Ben mate what is you doin — Thunder Chief (@ThunderChief8) November 19, 2019

Bigger and better? Wtf does that mean? Disappointing reaction! — Gavyn Fresco (@GSF0371) November 20, 2019

Wow Ben think before you speak bigger & better. You know who pays your wages & what supporters sing ur name I know it's just a saying (hopefully ) but not a smart one. I do agree the past 5 yrs with Poch & Co have been amazing, imo the whole club have been let down by our board — McCrory (@SuperHotspursfc) November 20, 2019

Bigger and better things yeah? Jose show this clown the door to Middlesbrough please. Shocking that one of Pochettino's last acts was to give this guy a 5 year contract with a mentality like this. https://t.co/XfLA1feUnL — Tay (@Taylan_Gul) November 19, 2019

Bigger & better things. Ouch & truth. — Yiddasauraus Rex (@repeatspurs) November 20, 2019

disrespectful to the club saying he will go on to 'better thing s' it ok to show respect for Poch, i have no problem with that... anyway Davies is basic to average at best, Davies should have been kicked a long time ago — King Spur (@kingspurs) November 20, 2019

Very strange thing to say — Andrew coys (@andrewhickmott7) November 20, 2019

"bigger and better things" ok — Edith Lyons (5-9) (@js0uuza) November 19, 2019

Great, another loser identified, write his name down on the transfer list — Melvin (@MauricioMagic) November 20, 2019

Why are people reading into bigger and better, THats what we ALL say when our friends get fired to make them feel bigger and better — RoboCobb (@RoboCobb1621) November 20, 2019

People need to chill with the b&b stuff, when I first read it, it definitely hit the ear wrong but he probably was still a bit shocked and hit out with the typical stuff you say in this situation — SpursMan (@SpursMa70313861) November 19, 2019

He’s just being polite as we all are when we hear a colleague is leaving....don’t read too much into it, I haven’t. — Pete ( ͡ᵔ ͜ʖ ͡ᵔ ) (@deasel_pete) November 20, 2019

Guys. He was gassed after a game. Dont go too far in depth to his words, you know it's not what he meant — DKR RAIN (@RainCOYS) November 19, 2019