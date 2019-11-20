Quick links

Tottenham fans react to Ben Davies's comments on Pochettino exit

Tottenham Hotspur parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday.

Mauricio Pochettino's time as Tottenham Hotspur boss has come to an end, as he lost his job on Tuesday night.

After a day full of rumours about Pochettino's future, Tottenham put an end to the speculation by confirming they have relieved the Argentine of his duties.

Pochettino's time at Tottenham has been outstanding, driving the club forward from top six hopefuls to top four regulars, even challenging for the title in a couple of seasons.

 

Less than six months on from the Champions League final defeat to Liverpool, Pochettino is out of a job. After more than five years with Spurs, he now finds himself out of work.

It's been an emotional few hours for Spurs fans and no doubt the players too, many of whom have seen their careers take on a new trajectory under Pochettino.

One of those is defender Ben Davies, who was one of Pochettino's first signings having signed from Swansea City back in 2014, and racked up more than 150 appearances under him.

After featuring in a 2-0 win for Wales over Hungary, Davies admitted that he was 'shocked' by the decision, stating that it was amazing to play under him before adding that he thinks Pochettino will go on to bigger and better things.

Some Tottenham fans have taken exception to those comments, feeling that there was no need for Davies to suggest Pochettino will go on to something better than Spurs, calling the comments 'strange' and 'disrespectful', even calling him a 'loser' for having such a mentality.

Others tried to calm down the situation by suggesting the comments were being taken more seriously than they should have been, but the Welshman's comments maybe didn't come across quite as well as he intended.

Tottenham supporters gather at a fan zone in Madrid on June 1, 2019 before the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Tottenham.

