The Toys That Made Us season 4: Here are the toys we expect to see!

What was your favourite range of toys while growing up?

Let's take a trip down memory lane...

Growing up, we all loved playing with toys, and yes, we all had phases. Although they are essentially products, they meant so much more to us than that; these items allowed our imaginations to soar, encouraging us to invent narratives with them every day.

Many of us nostalgically reminisce the toys of yesterday, but what if there are some you have forgotten? Fortunately, the American docuseries The Toys That Made Us arrived back in 2017 to spotlight some of our childhood treasures. The Netflix show spotlights a different toy with each episode, and over the course of three seasons has tackled the likes of Star Wars, He-Man, G.I. Joe, Barbie, Transformers, My Little Pony and more.

After racing through season 3 - which arrived on Friday, November 15th 2019 - fans are already looking ahead...

The Toys That Made Us: Season 4 confirmed?

As of yet, The Toys That Made Us season 4 is yet to be confirmed.

However, don't let this dishearten you. Considering season 3 only recently arrived, there is a good chance that we can expect the show to be renewed once the viewing figures begin to rack up; it's still early days.

However, that hasn't stopped creator Brian Volk-Weiss talking about the future. In conversation with Digital Spy, he shed light on what we could expect from another season.

The Toys That Made Us season 4: Hot Wheels

According to the source, Brian announced: " We would definitely do Hot Wheels."

That's all the reassurance we need! Honestly, it's an absolute brainer, and we're actually pretty surprised they haven't already done it.

The toy car brand arrived courtesy of the prestigious Mattel way back in 1968, and since then, we've seen so many excellent sets released. Many fond memories of Christmas morning have involved setting up an extravagant track to race cars on, and we're sure so many images will jog our memories if the episode surfaces.

The Toys That Made Us season 4: Marvel

In with another no-brainer, we have Marvel toys.

In the aforementioned Digital Spy interview, Brian hilariously put forth: "We would definitely do Superfriends — not Superfriends. What’s it called? S**t. Not Superfriends."

He continued to quiz himself: "What’s it called? The whole Marvel… Batman… the whole Marvel/DC… I’m literally just having a brain fart. But we would do superheroes... There’s a huge history. It’s an amazing story that also includes MEGO. You’ve got to have as much of Marty Abrams in everything you do. So yeah."

We're certainly all for that!

The Toys That Made Us season 4: Dungeons and Dragons

Since the likes of Stranger Things spotlighting the iconic game, we've actually noticed a resurgence in people playing the game.

Brian suggested in the earlier interview that a Dungeons and Dragons episode was on the cards, and reflecting upon the evolution of the beloved tabletop game, we really hope that's the case.

The roleplaying game has been around since 1974 and has seen many incarnations, and yet, it remains instantly recognisable. We'd love to trace back its origins with The Toys That Made Us.

