'Take a bow': Rangers' 'phenomenal' Ryan Jack is Scotland's new star

Danny Owen
Rangers fans celebrate at the final whistle as Rangers beat Celtic 1-0 during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on December 29, 2018 in...
Ryan Jack has been underrated for far too long - but one of the Scottish Premiership's best midfielders has finally won over Steve Clarke.

Ryan Jack (L) of Scotland competes for the ball with Aibol Abiken (R) of Kazakhstan during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Scotland and Kazakhstan at Hampden Park on November 19, 2019...

So that’s three consecutive wins for Scotland - for the first time since October 2017 no less. 

And though it's far too soon to start budgeting for a trip to Europe next summer (those three wins came against Kazakhstan, Cyprus and San Marino after all) things do appear to be looking up at last under Steve Clarke.

After a dismal start to life in the national team hot seat, the former Kilmarnock boss appears to have found a winning formula. And the secret lies in the midfield.

Aston Villa star John McGinn was the headline performer once more in Tuesday’s 3-1 comeback win against Kazakhstan, scoring twice to take his tally to six goals in three matches. But without Ryan Jack plugging the gaps, hassling and haranguing in the heart of the engine room, McGinn perhaps wouldn’t have been able to drive forward with such devastating effect.

John McGinn of Scotland scores his team's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Scotland and Kazakhstan at Hampden Park on November 19, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

At the age of 27, the Rangers enforcer has just three caps to his name but there’s surely a lot more to come on the evidence of Scotland’s two fixtures during the November international break. Put simply, Jack is the kind of all-action, selfless team-player who makes his more gifted team-mates tick.

He’s become indispensable to Rangers since Steven Gerrard took over and it seems that one of the country’s most underappreciated footballers is finally getting the attention he deserves.

Porto's Colombian forward Luis Diaz (L) vies with Ryan Jack midfielder of Rangers FC (R) during the UEFA Europa League group G match between FC Porto and Rangers FC, at Dragao Stadium on...

 

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

