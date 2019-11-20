Sunderland fans react on Twitter to Will Grigg display away in FA Cup first-round replay

Sunderland were knocked out of the competition and much of the Black Cats fanbase was not impressed with the Stadium of Light forward.

A number of Sunderland fans have been commenting on Twitter following last night's FA Cup first-round replay defeat and one of the Black Cats players who came under considerable criticism was Will Grigg.

Grigg endured another fruitless game in front of goal as Sunderland failed to muster a single shot on target away at Gillingham, with little service his way save for a number of long balls, although he did put one effort narrowly wide in the second half.

The hosts didn't exactly have their shooting boots either, with the only effort on target in the game yielding a goal for them, Brandon Hanlan rifling past Lee Burge in the 105th minute to eventually set up a home tie against Doncaster in round two.

Things have quickly gone south at Sunderland, Phil Parkinson's charges having now been knocked out of the competition's first round for the first time in their history, on top of being eliminated from the EFL Trophy, and they've won only one of their last seven games in all competitions.

Here is what was said on social media after the game, with focus on Grigg's display:

Extra time and penalties it is, shall we take Grigg off now then? #SAFC — Col (@ColArmstrong) 19 November 2019

51 mins: Second half started much the same as the first/ #SAFC are clearing their lines, but up top, Watmore and Grigg and not doing enough to challenge for it and it just keeps coming back — Craig Johns (@craig_johns) 19 November 2019

Grigg missing the target who would of thought it — Kieran Mark Anthony Richardson (@KieranRich1997) 19 November 2019

Man of the match for keeping grigg quiet is that some sort of joke — deano73 (@deano733) 19 November 2019

What an accolade. Bet he talks about that for years to come! — S̶t̶e̶p̶h̶e̶n̶ Steven Anderson (@SDAUK) 19 November 2019

Has kept grigg quiet....lmao......he doesn’t need anyone to keep him quiet! He does it all by himself! Consistently — SAFC&Golf (@Safcgolfer75) 19 November 2019

My 4 year old daughter would keep Will Grigg quiet!! #safc https://t.co/Re34aF0BjS — Adam Coates (@AdamCoates1334) 19 November 2019

Not one shot target. Absolute disgrace.

Mcgeady OUT.

Power OUT.

Grigg OUT.

Watmore OUT.

C.Mclaughlin OUT.

Parkinson OUT. #safc pic.twitter.com/zr6W9YIQv8 — Tom (@Leech27Tom) 19 November 2019

We can’t score goals. Grigg is a proven goal scorer in this league and two managers have failed to play to his strengths. It’s a mixture of both — Speak Sunderland (@SpeakSAFC) 19 November 2019

Letting Josh maja go and signing Will Grigg was the biggest mistake in the clubs history hth #SAFC — JamesHodgson (@jameshodgsonnnn) 19 November 2019

Sunderland now face back-to-back home league games against Coventry on Saturday and Burton next Tuesday.