Sunderland fans react on Twitter to Will Grigg display away in FA Cup first-round replay

Giuseppe Labellarte
Will Grigg of Sunderland in action with Mark Byrne of Gillingham during the FA Cup match between Sunderland and Gillingham at the Stadium Of Light, Sunderland on Saturday 9th November...
Sunderland were knocked out of the competition and much of the Black Cats fanbase was not impressed with the Stadium of Light forward.

A number of Sunderland fans have been commenting on Twitter following last night's FA Cup first-round replay defeat and one of the Black Cats players who came under considerable criticism was Will Grigg.

Grigg endured another fruitless game in front of goal as Sunderland failed to muster a single shot on target away at Gillingham, with little service his way save for a number of long balls, although he did put one effort narrowly wide in the second half.

 

 

The hosts didn't exactly have their shooting boots either, with the only effort on target in the game yielding a goal for them, Brandon Hanlan rifling past Lee Burge in the 105th minute to eventually set up a home tie against Doncaster in round two.

Things have quickly gone south at Sunderland, Phil Parkinson's charges having now been knocked out of the competition's first round for the first time in their history, on top of being eliminated from the EFL Trophy, and they've won only one of their last seven games in all competitions.

Here is what was said on social media after the game, with focus on Grigg's display:

Sunderland now face back-to-back home league games against Coventry on Saturday and Burton next Tuesday.

