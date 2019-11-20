Sunderland fans react to Grant Leadbitter's display against Gillingham

Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson has won just two of his first nine games at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland fans have criticised Grant Leadbitter for his display against Gillingham last night.

Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by the Gills in the FA Cup yesterday, as they put in yet another poor performance.

Phil Parkinson has struggled to make an impact since arriving on Wearside, with Sunderland winning just two of the nine games which he has been in charge of to date.

The Black Cats failed to score in 120 minutes of football yesterday, as they went out of the FA Cup in extra-time.

Very few Sunderland players came out of the game with any credit.

But Leadbitter took on board more criticism than most, with many Sunderland supporters thinking that the midfielder is well past his best now.

Leadbitter is passed it. We’ve got younger players who can run for longer and need minutes. There’s no benefit whatsoever by playing him purely for set pieces. Sean Thornton could take a belter set piece, should we get him back and play him as well? — Jack Waldron (@waldron1994) November 19, 2019

At least Jeff could put in a crunching tackle leadbitter can't get near them to tackle — Paul 'boo' Scott (@theboovont) November 19, 2019

The club is a mess mate from top to bottom. I genuinely feel like we won't be anywhere near the play offs and we'll be stuck with Parkinson because we can't afford to pay him off. Leadbitter is finished and players like Power, Grigg etc aren't good enough. — Marc (@sparkymarc23) November 19, 2019

What about some more subs, give the boy Connelly a chance, can he be any worse than Grigg? and McGeouch for Leadbitter — The Roker Roar (@theroker_roar) November 19, 2019

Very much so, I think Mcgeady needs to go along with the slow arse midfielders like leadbitter and power. Sentiment is great but only last for so long. The owners need to stand up again after another poor decision in appointing a manger — Tom (@Leech27Tom) November 19, 2019

Surely playing Mumba and sammutt in midfield can’t be any worse than power and leadbitter? #safc — ⚪️ (@t0msafc) November 20, 2019

Sunderland are next in action at the weekend, when they take on Coventry City, and it remains to be seen whether Leadbitter will keep his place for that match.