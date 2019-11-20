Quick links

Sunderland fans react to Grant Leadbitter's display against Gillingham

Grant Leadbitter of Sunderland during the Sky Bet Leauge One match between Rochdale and Sunderland at Crown Oil Arena on August 20, 2019 in Rochdale, England.
Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson has won just two of his first nine games at the Stadium of Light.

Grant Leadbitter of Sunderland during the Checkatrade Trophy Final between Portsmouth and Sunderland at Wembley Stadium, London on Sunday 31st March 2019.

Sunderland fans have criticised Grant Leadbitter for his display against Gillingham last night.

Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by the Gills in the FA Cup yesterday, as they put in yet another poor performance.

Phil Parkinson has struggled to make an impact since arriving on Wearside, with Sunderland winning just two of the nine games which he has been in charge of to date.

 

The Black Cats failed to score in 120 minutes of football yesterday, as they went out of the FA Cup in extra-time.

Very few Sunderland players came out of the game with any credit.

But Leadbitter took on board more criticism than most, with many Sunderland supporters thinking that the midfielder is well past his best now.

Sunderland are next in action at the weekend, when they take on Coventry City, and it remains to be seen whether Leadbitter will keep his place for that match.

