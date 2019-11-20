Quick links

West Bromwich Albion

Championship

Summer West Brom recruit Owen Windsor on trial at Taunton Town

Aiden Cusick
General View of The Hawthorns during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Ipswich Town at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich on Saturday 9th March 2019.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Windsor only moved to West Bromwich Albion in the summer transfer window.

General View of The Hawthorns during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Ipswich Town at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich on Saturday 9th March 2019.

The young West Bromwich Albion forward Owen Windsor is on trial at Taunton Town, the non-league side's head of football is alleged to have told the Somerset County Gazette.

Windsor only moved to West Brom from Cirencester Town in the summer transfer window, having previously had spells at Swindon Town and Southampton.

He returned to Cirencester for a month's loan earlier this season, and was back in England's south west for Taunton's Southern League Challenge Cup game against Truro City - although was not named in Rob Dray's 15-man squad at Wandsworth Drive.

 

Nevertheless, Windsor is listed among the Taunton squad on the Southern League's official website.

The 18-year-old has only appeared for West Brom's Under-18 side this season, and playing men's football - even at non-league level - could prove more beneficial to his long-term development.

 

Windsor was also watched by Chelsea before West Brom picked him up, according to Gloucestershire Live.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch