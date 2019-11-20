Summer West Brom recruit Owen Windsor on trial at Taunton Town

Windsor only moved to West Bromwich Albion in the summer transfer window.

The young West Bromwich Albion forward Owen Windsor is on trial at Taunton Town, the non-league side's head of football is alleged to have told the Somerset County Gazette.

Windsor only moved to West Brom from Cirencester Town in the summer transfer window, having previously had spells at Swindon Town and Southampton.

I am proud to announce that I have signed my first professional contract with @wba football club Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years, now looking forward to the season ahead⚽️ #OJW pic.twitter.com/Dr6NV8sAMx — OWEN WINDSOR (@OwenWindsor01) June 20, 2019

He returned to Cirencester for a month's loan earlier this season, and was back in England's south west for Taunton's Southern League Challenge Cup game against Truro City - although was not named in Rob Dray's 15-man squad at Wandsworth Drive.

⚽️ | Here is how The Peacocks line up this evening. #UpThePeacocks pic.twitter.com/212qxcHWUk — Taunton Town FC (@TauntonTownFC) November 20, 2019

Nevertheless, Windsor is listed among the Taunton squad on the Southern League's official website.

The 18-year-old has only appeared for West Brom's Under-18 side this season, and playing men's football - even at non-league level - could prove more beneficial to his long-term development.

Windsor was also watched by Chelsea before West Brom picked him up, according to Gloucestershire Live.