Steve Nicol wants Son, Harry Kane at Liverpool

The Liverpool legend would like the Tottenham pair at Anfield.

Steve Nicol has told ESPN that he would have Tottenham Hotspur duo Son Heung-min and Harry Kane at former club Liverpool.

Tottenham risked upsetting Son and Kane on Tuesday night by sacking manager Mauricio Pochettino, the coach who has done wonders for both in terms of development.

Jose Mourinho has since been appointed as the new Spurs manager but the Portuguese has clashed with a lot of players down the years and could well do so again in North London.

And Liverpool legend Nicol has revealed that he would love Kane up front in the Reds' attack at the expense of Roberto Firmino, arguing that the South Korea international is a big upgrade on Divock Origi too.

He said to ESPN: "Given the choice [Kane or Firmino] I’d rather have my centre-forward be a goalscorer, so I would have to go with Kane. It’s a tough one.

“[Son] would be fantastic to be able to… listen, put it this way, no offence to Divock Origi but I would prefer to bring Son on than Divock Origi. I’m not a huge fan of [Lucas] Moura.”

Having Son ahead of Origi isn't all that contentious, even if the Belgian striker did play a major role in Liverpool lifting a sixth Champions League at the expense of Tottenham in June.

The former Bayer Leverkusen star is a better player than Origi, but debate will rage over whether Kane is better than Firmino.

As a goalscorer he certainly is, but the Brazilian attacker isn't your typical number nine and therefore straight comparisons aren't valid.

What we do know is that Liverpool fans adore Firmino and many of them wouldn't want Kane disrupting the balance that Jurgen Klopp has found with his triumvirate of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Firmino.