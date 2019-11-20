Quick links

Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Steve Nicol wants Son, Harry Kane at Liverpool

Shane Callaghan
Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Roberto Firmino (R) controls the ball as he vies with Everton's Dutch goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg during the English Premier League football match...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Liverpool legend would like the Tottenham pair at Anfield.

Harry Kane is congratulated by team-mates Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura of Tottenham Hotspur after he makes it scores a goal to make it 4-0 during the Premier League match between...

Steve Nicol has told ESPN that he would have Tottenham Hotspur duo Son Heung-min and Harry Kane at former club Liverpool.

Tottenham risked upsetting Son and Kane on Tuesday night by sacking manager Mauricio Pochettino, the coach who has done wonders for both in terms of development.

Jose Mourinho has since been appointed as the new Spurs manager but the Portuguese has clashed with a lot of players down the years and could well do so again in North London.

And Liverpool legend Nicol has revealed that he would love Kane up front in the Reds' attack at the expense of Roberto Firmino, arguing that the South Korea international is a big upgrade on Divock Origi too.

 

He said to ESPN: "Given the choice [Kane or Firmino] I’d rather have my centre-forward be a goalscorer, so I would have to go with Kane. It’s a tough one.

“[Son] would be fantastic to be able to… listen, put it this way, no offence to Divock Origi but I would prefer to bring Son on than Divock Origi. I’m not a huge fan of [Lucas] Moura.”

Having Son ahead of Origi isn't all that contentious, even if the Belgian striker did play a major role in Liverpool lifting a sixth Champions League at the expense of Tottenham in June.

The former Bayer Leverkusen star is a better player than Origi, but debate will rage over whether Kane is better than Firmino.

As a goalscorer he certainly is, but the Brazilian attacker isn't your typical number nine and therefore straight comparisons aren't valid.

What we do know is that Liverpool fans adore Firmino and many of them wouldn't want Kane disrupting the balance that Jurgen Klopp has found with his triumvirate of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Firmino.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - May 18: Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with manager Mauricio Pochettino and Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur after scoring to make it 1-4 during the...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch