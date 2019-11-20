Quick links

Sunderland

Gillingham

League One

Steve Evans delivers his verdict on Sunderland's travelling fans

John Verrall
Gillingham manager Steve Evans during the FA Cup match between Sunderland and Gillingham at the Stadium Of Light, Sunderland on Saturday 9th November 2019.
Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Gillingham in the FA Cup last night.

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Peterborough United and Northampton Town at ABAX Stadium on April 2, 2018 in Peterborough,...

Gillingham boss Steve Evans has told Kent Online that he believes Sunderland will turn around their poor form.

Evans led Gillingham to victory over Sunderland last night in the FA Cup, in what was an impressive win for his side.

Gillingham beat Sunderland 1-0 in extra-time to inflict further misery on the Black Cats.

Sunderland have won just two of the nine games which Phil Parkinson has been in charge for so far.

 

Parkinson is already coming under pressure at the Stadium of Light, with some fans calling for him to lose his job already.

But Evans believes Parkinson will turn it around at Sunderland, and he says that their ‘amazing’ supporters will ensure that they are not in League One for much longer.

"They have a good manager, very experienced and I am sure they will turn around the poor form," Evans said. 

Gillingham manager Steve Evans during the FA Cup match between Sunderland and Gillingham at the Stadium Of Light, Sunderland on Saturday 9th November 2019.

“They will end up in the Championship because they are a superb football club, with amazing travelling support.”

Promotion was clearly the aim for Sunderland this term, but they are already playing catch up now.

The Black Cats are currently in ninth place in the League One table, and they face a tough game against Coventry City at the weekend, with the Sky Blues currently in third spot.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

