Steve Evans delivers his verdict on Sunderland's travelling fans

Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Gillingham in the FA Cup last night.

Gillingham boss Steve Evans has told Kent Online that he believes Sunderland will turn around their poor form.

Evans led Gillingham to victory over Sunderland last night in the FA Cup, in what was an impressive win for his side.

Sunderland have won just two of the nine games which Phil Parkinson has been in charge for so far.

Parkinson is already coming under pressure at the Stadium of Light, with some fans calling for him to lose his job already.

But Evans believes Parkinson will turn it around at Sunderland, and he says that their ‘amazing’ supporters will ensure that they are not in League One for much longer.

"They have a good manager, very experienced and I am sure they will turn around the poor form," Evans said.

“They will end up in the Championship because they are a superb football club, with amazing travelling support.”

Promotion was clearly the aim for Sunderland this term, but they are already playing catch up now.

The Black Cats are currently in ninth place in the League One table, and they face a tough game against Coventry City at the weekend, with the Sky Blues currently in third spot.