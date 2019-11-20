Quick links

Sunderland

Stoke City

League One

Championship

Stephen Elliott reiterates belief Sunderland should have rehired Mick McCarthy

Aiden Cusick
Stephen Elliott of Sunderland celebrates scoring his teams first goal during the Coca-Cola Championship Match between Sunderland and Ipswich at The Stadium of Light on November 21, 2004 in...
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stoke City recently appointed the former Sunderland manager's Republic of Ireland counterpart, Michael O'Neill.

Stephen Elliott of Sunderland celebrates scoring his teams first goal during the Coca-Cola Championship Match between Sunderland and Ipswich at The Stadium of Light on November 21, 2004 in...

The former Sunderland striker, Stephen Elliott, has reiterated his belief that his old club should have followed Stoke City's lead and hired Mick McCarthy as manager.

Elliott played under McCarthy when the Republic of Ireland boss led Sunderland back to the Premier League in 2005.

 

And when the Mackems job came up last month, the Yorkshireman's name came highly recommended by his former player.

McCarthy, though, was overlooked in favour of Phil Parkinson.

But with Sunderland winning just two of Parkinson's nine games in charge - and McCarthy leading Ireland into the Euro 2020 play-offs in the meantime - Elliott has suggested that a mistake has been made.

Stoke appointed Michael O'Neill as their new manager earlier this month, and the Northern Ireland boss won his first game in charge of the Potters before steering his own country into the March play-offs.

O'Neill is expected to continue in both roles until Northern Ireland's fate is decided.

Dublin , Ireland - 18 November 2019; Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy during the UEFA EURO2020 Qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and Denmark at the Aviva Stadium in...

Sunderland fans - should your side have 'done a Stoke'?

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch