Stephen Elliott reiterates belief Sunderland should have rehired Mick McCarthy

Stoke City recently appointed the former Sunderland manager's Republic of Ireland counterpart, Michael O'Neill.

The former Sunderland striker, Stephen Elliott, has reiterated his belief that his old club should have followed Stoke City's lead and hired Mick McCarthy as manager.

Elliott played under McCarthy when the Republic of Ireland boss led Sunderland back to the Premier League in 2005.

And when the Mackems job came up last month, the Yorkshireman's name came highly recommended by his former player.

McCarthy, though, was overlooked in favour of Phil Parkinson.

But with Sunderland winning just two of Parkinson's nine games in charge - and McCarthy leading Ireland into the Euro 2020 play-offs in the meantime - Elliott has suggested that a mistake has been made.

I stand by my shout that #safc should have contacted Big Mick for job in a similar way that Stoke have appointed Michael O’Neil. — Stephen Elliott (@SleevesElliott) November 20, 2019

Stoke appointed Michael O'Neill as their new manager earlier this month, and the Northern Ireland boss won his first game in charge of the Potters before steering his own country into the March play-offs.

O'Neill is expected to continue in both roles until Northern Ireland's fate is decided.

Sunderland fans - should your side have 'done a Stoke'?