'Squad or we riot': Celtic fans want a Liam Burt debut now

Danny Owen
Celtic fans hold up scarfs ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on March 31, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Liam Burt hasn't played a Scottish Premiership game since joining Celtic from Old Firm rivals Rangers over the summer.

Celtic FC head coach Neil Lennon celebrates the victory with fans after the UEFA Europa League group E match between SS Lazio and Celtic FC at Stadio Olimpico on November 7, 2019 in Rome,...

Whisper it but Rangers’ loss could be Celtic’s eternal gain.

It’s not often a young player is brave enough to leave one club for thier bitter arch rivals but, when the opportunity arose this summer, the Glasgow-born 20-year-old just couldn’t turn down the opportunity to make a childhood dream come true.

Burt might have spent five years in Rangers’ youth ranks, even making three appearances for the senior side, but his blood has always ran green rather than blue. And, before Gers fans get too het up and throw around words like ‘traitor’ and ‘betrayal’, it’s worth remembering that they napped Burt from under Celtic’s nose back in 2014, some five years before he returned.

Liam Burt of Glasgow Rangers (L) fights for the ball with Victor Fernandez of Newcastle United (R) during the Main Tournament match between Newcastle United and Glasgow Rangers, part of...

Furthermore, it was their decision to let the skilful midfielder go once his contract expired over the summer. They will have to live with the consequences of that should Burt fulfil his undoubted potential under Neil Lennon at the reigning champions - he's certainly making good progress.

Burt was at his dazzling best alongside the returning Leigh Griffiths in a 6-0 reserve team thrashing of Stenhousemuir on Tuesday, scoring a stunning hat-trick along the way. And don’t be surprised if a first Premiership appearance in that famous hooped kit is just around the corner.

Liam Burt of Dumbarton during to the Irn Bru Cup Semi-Final match between The New Saints and Dumbarton at Park Hall on February 17, 2018 in Oswestry, England.

 

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

