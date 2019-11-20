'Squad or we riot': Celtic fans want a Liam Burt debut now

Liam Burt hasn't played a Scottish Premiership game since joining Celtic from Old Firm rivals Rangers over the summer.

Whisper it but Rangers’ loss could be Celtic’s eternal gain.

It’s not often a young player is brave enough to leave one club for thier bitter arch rivals but, when the opportunity arose this summer, the Glasgow-born 20-year-old just couldn’t turn down the opportunity to make a childhood dream come true.

Burt might have spent five years in Rangers’ youth ranks, even making three appearances for the senior side, but his blood has always ran green rather than blue. And, before Gers fans get too het up and throw around words like ‘traitor’ and ‘betrayal’, it’s worth remembering that they napped Burt from under Celtic’s nose back in 2014, some five years before he returned.

Furthermore, it was their decision to let the skilful midfielder go once his contract expired over the summer. They will have to live with the consequences of that should Burt fulfil his undoubted potential under Neil Lennon at the reigning champions - he's certainly making good progress.

Burt was at his dazzling best alongside the returning Leigh Griffiths in a 6-0 reserve team thrashing of Stenhousemuir on Tuesday, scoring a stunning hat-trick along the way. And don’t be surprised if a first Premiership appearance in that famous hooped kit is just around the corner.

Get Liam Burt on at the weekend. https://t.co/j4jOYiwSGZ — Adam (@AJThoms214) November 19, 2019

squad for sat or we riot — keir orr (@OrrKeir) November 19, 2019

Liam Burt scored hatrick remembered he left Sevco few months ago? Now with us. Sevconian are raging. — 13inarow™©® (@DBestseventy2) November 19, 2019

Yesss go on liam — RyanBhoy (@Ryanbhoy91) November 19, 2019

The greatest footballer of this generation



Not for me to say



But yes — Z (@MonchenSadZak) November 19, 2019

Put him in the squad on Saturday!! — K. (@celticbabe2002) November 19, 2019