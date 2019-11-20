Quick links

Son Heung-min reacts to Tottenham sacking Mauricio Pochettino

The Argentine left Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday night.

Son Heung-min has sent a heartfelt message to former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine was sacked by Spurs on Monday night as the North Londoners sit 14th in the Premier League table and 11 points off a top-four finish as things stand.

Tottenham swiftly hired Jose Mourinho as his successor.

Pochettino brought the South Korea international to the club in 2015 and Son has since established himself as one of the Lilywhites' most dependable players.

Here's how the former Bayer Leverkusen star reacted to Pochettino's exit:

The first game of the Mourinho era takes place in East London on Saturday as Tottenham visit West Ham United.

The North Londoners are in dire need of some momentum in the Premier League after only winning three times under Pochettino this season.

It's a big ask for Tottenham to finish in the top four, given the 11-point deficit, but they're still in the Champions League and winning the competition would secure their qualification for next season.

Mourinho has won the competition on two previous occasions, with Porto and Inter Milan.

