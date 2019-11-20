Quick links

Some Tottenham fans wish they'd gone for Massimiliano Allegri instead of Jose Mourinho

John Verrall
Jose Mourinho the head coach
Tottenham Hotspur announced the appointment of Jose Mourinho as their manager this morning.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri gestures during a training session at JTC on May 24, 2019 in Turin, Italy.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans feel that the club went after the wrong man, by not appointing Massimiliano Allegri instead of Jose Mourinho.

The Guardian reported last night that Allegri was keen to take the Tottenham job, but quickly found out that Jose Mourinho was their first choice.

Mourinho was named as Tottenham’s manager this morning, with Spurs making a swift appointment following Mauricio Pochettino’s departure.

 

Mourinho’s arrival at Spurs certainly creates a lot of intrigue, but not every supporter of the North London club has backed the decision.

And there are some Tottenham fans who think that Allegri would have been a better choice.

Allegri has been out of work since leaving Juventus at the end of last season.

The 52-year-old boss won five Serie A titles during his time with Juve, and became renowned as one of the finest managers in world football during his time in Italy.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

