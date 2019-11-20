Some Tottenham fans wish they'd gone for Massimiliano Allegri instead of Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur announced the appointment of Jose Mourinho as their manager this morning.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans feel that the club went after the wrong man, by not appointing Massimiliano Allegri instead of Jose Mourinho.

The Guardian reported last night that Allegri was keen to take the Tottenham job, but quickly found out that Jose Mourinho was their first choice.

Mourinho was named as Tottenham’s manager this morning, with Spurs making a swift appointment following Mauricio Pochettino’s departure.

Mourinho’s arrival at Spurs certainly creates a lot of intrigue, but not every supporter of the North London club has backed the decision.

And there are some Tottenham fans who think that Allegri would have been a better choice.

Gutted if this is true. Allegri always my 1st choice is Poch went — Gary Ralph (@Gralphy101) November 19, 2019

Don’t say that Allegri all day long — Renzél (@AzzAd98) November 19, 2019

Go get Allegri FFS — Daveyboy (@daveydubya) November 19, 2019

Allegri > Mourinho — Anis (@dz_spurs) November 19, 2019

I would actually take Allegri ffs — DG (@RealDGGHD) November 19, 2019

Omg Levy stop. Allegri > Mourinho — chris brown (@chrisdalebr0wn) November 20, 2019

Mourinho is the wrong direction! Why not Max Allegri? #COYS — Garrett Graves (@GravesTrip) November 20, 2019

Allegri has been out of work since leaving Juventus at the end of last season.

The 52-year-old boss won five Serie A titles during his time with Juve, and became renowned as one of the finest managers in world football during his time in Italy.