Some rival fans are slating Liverpool's Rhian Brewster on Twitter

Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick
The Liverpool striker was outshone by a Manchester United rival on Tuesday.

Some fans - many of Manchester United - are slamming Rhian Brewster's latest England Under-21s display. The Liverpool striker won his fifth cap for the Young Lions during Tuesday's 2-1 defeat against the Netherlands.

Brewster lasted just over an hour in Doetincham before being replaced by Mason Greenwood of Manchester United.

 

And Greenwood took just 13 minutes to score his first England U21s goal - a feat his Liverpool rival has yet to achieve in one more appearance.

Brewster was part of the England U17s side crowned World Cup winners in 2017, but saw his progress at Liverpool disrupted by a serious injury.

The 19-year-old has since appeared twice for the Reds' first team and was recently linked with a January loan to clubs including Crystal Palace, Swansea City and Bristol City.

Mason Greenwood of England U21, celebrates his goal the 1-1 during the U21 Men match between Holland U21 v England U21 at the De Vijverberg on November 19, 2019 in Doetinchem Netherlands

Manchester United's striker shortage means that Greenwood, on the other hand, is likely to stay put in the new year.

The 18-year-old has scored three goals in 13 games for Liverpool's north west rivals this season.

Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

