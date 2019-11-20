Some rival fans are slating Liverpool's Rhian Brewster on Twitter

The Liverpool striker was outshone by a Manchester United rival on Tuesday.

Some fans - many of Manchester United - are slamming Rhian Brewster's latest England Under-21s display. The Liverpool striker won his fifth cap for the Young Lions during Tuesday's 2-1 defeat against the Netherlands.

Brewster lasted just over an hour in Doetincham before being replaced by Mason Greenwood of Manchester United.

And Greenwood took just 13 minutes to score his first England U21s goal - a feat his Liverpool rival has yet to achieve in one more appearance.

This is what was said about Brewster on Twitter afterwards...

Brewster the most overrated player since Freddy adu — Ash Coyne (@Ashcoynebwfc) November 19, 2019

Brewster is so shit — . (@MartinelIiFC) November 19, 2019

Brewster is fucking wank, what does he hold over Boothroyd and more importantly what does Boothroyd hold over the FA? — KG (@xKG_180) November 19, 2019

Brewster is very over rated — Davis kingsley (@Daviskingsley2) November 19, 2019

Brewster goes off, England score. Imagine my shock. — ⚽️ (@_IrufcI_) November 19, 2019

brewster comes off, greenwood comes on. england equalise. levels. — sasha malik (@sashaamalik) November 19, 2019

People still think Brewster is better — (@CDwy3r7) November 19, 2019

And to think that Brewster was selected ahead of him!!!! — Matt Nuttall (@mattnutt7) November 20, 2019

I just watched the u21 game brewster was wank missed 2 sitters greenwood comes on first attempt a goal. Hes better this aint even a fish — Chilli Con Barney (@barneyGoxfordd) November 19, 2019

Rhian Brewster might just be the most overrated player I've ever seen — Theo (@TKPwba) November 19, 2019

I know I've only seen Rhian Brewster twice now, but I just don't see the hype about him.



Once for Liverpool and once now for England U21s and he just doesn't impress me. — Grumpy Neil (@GrumpyNeil_) November 19, 2019

Why on earth was Rhian Brewster starting over him ‍♂️ https://t.co/QnhWFLNfN9 — Michael Hinkin (@MikeyH2K7) November 19, 2019

Rhian Brewster just had a hall of shame stinker but greenwood comes on to save the day #MyStarboy — EK (@Eok_19) November 19, 2019

Mason greenwood scores for England u21. Rhian Brewster was garbage. No surprise there — FPL Milo (@MiloDZN) November 19, 2019

Brewster was part of the England U17s side crowned World Cup winners in 2017, but saw his progress at Liverpool disrupted by a serious injury.

The 19-year-old has since appeared twice for the Reds' first team and was recently linked with a January loan to clubs including Crystal Palace, Swansea City and Bristol City.

Manchester United's striker shortage means that Greenwood, on the other hand, is likely to stay put in the new year.

The 18-year-old has scored three goals in 13 games for Liverpool's north west rivals this season.