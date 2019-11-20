Some Rangers fans come to Alfredo Morelos' defence after international display

The Ibrox striker has been in fine form for Rangers this season.

Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos won his sixth cap for Colombia on Tuesday, taking part in an international friendly against Ecuador.

After scoring his first goal for his country just days ago against Peru, Morelos was again awarded a starting spot in Carlos Queiroz's starting eleven.

It was another positive evening for the 23-year-old, whose attacking efforts helped the team to a 1-0 lead before half-time, having scored through Mateus Uribe.

The Ibrox man would be substituted off at the interval, with Colombia holding on for the win in the second half.

Despite that, some of the reports and headlines in the aftermath, such as from The Scottish Sun, chose to focus on one of the striker's misses during his 45 minutes on the pitch.

After closing down an opposition defender, Morelos found himself in a one-on-one situation with the Ecuadorian goalkeeper. His near-post shot was saved smartly for a corner.

It was a rare miss from the Colombian, who has netted a huge 23 goals for club and country this term (Transfermarkt).

As a result, that kind of focus has prompted a bit of ire amongst some Rangers supporters, who feel that the positives of featuring in a top ten FIFA ranked outfit far outweigh the negative of a missed opportunity to score.

These supporters leapt to the striker's defence on social media earlier today, pleased with his recent contributions on international duty...

