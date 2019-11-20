Quick links

Liverpool

Some Liverpool fans are excited about the club's training ground investment

John McGinley
Liverpool's new training centre appears to be coming along nicely.

Liverpool have provided a Tuesday update on the construction of a new state-of-the-art training facility, via their official website.

The club claim 'huge progress' has been made on the investment that is designed to provide for the first-team and academy.

Spanning 9,200sqm, it includes new pitches, two gyms, a full-size sports hall, pool, hydrotherapy complex and specialist sports rehabilitation suites. There are also dedicated TV studios, press conference facilities and offices.

The Guardian have reported it will cost as much as £50m to complete, with it expected to replace their current Melwood training base by the start of the next season.

 

As quoted by liverpoolfc.com, chief operating officer Andy Hughes said: "We are really pleased with the progress that has been made and once the new training ground and its associated buildings are complete, the project will provide first-class amenities for our players and staff.

"It has always been our aspiration to provide a clear pathway for progression for our youngsters from the club’s Academy to the first team, and the two facilities are now intrinsically linked."

Jurgen Klopp has a proven track record of bringing young players into his first-team and clearly a closer working relationship at the new centre could accelerate that process.

After the unveiling of pictures and videos of the site, fans are understandably excited by the significant infrastructure improvement.

In order to maintain success at the elite level, Liverpool must match the facilities of the biggest, best and richest teams around the world.

These supporters have taken to Twitter today to share their thoughts on it all...

