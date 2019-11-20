Quick links

Some Everton fans demand more starting opportunities for Moise Kean after international form

Moise Kean of Italy competes for the ball with Artur Danliellan of Armenia during the UEFA U21 European Championship Qualifier match between Italy and Armenia at Stadio Angelo Massimino on...
The Everton youngster has been playing well for Italy's U21 side.

Some Everton fans are demanding that Marco Silva hands more opportunities to summer signing Moise Kean after his latest efforts for Italy U21s.

The attacker scored a double against Armenia in European Under-21 Championship Qualifying on Tuesday night. He's now netted three in his last three games at that level.

Things haven't been going quite so well at the Toffees, with the player struggling to get as much game time as expected following his big summer move from Juventus.

To date, he's started just two Premier League fixtures and has failed to find the back of the net.

 

However, some fans feel he has plenty more to offer and think he simply needs the minutes on the pitch to prove he can be a reliable attacking presence and goalscorer.

Whether Silva will be in a rush to change his team too much after a 2-1 win away to Southampton last time out remains to be seen.

On paper, the match at home to Norwich this Saturday is a very winnable one. The Canaries are desperately struggling in the top-flight right now and haven't won a game since September. They've lost six of their seven games in that time period.

Moise Kean (L) of Everton in action during the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Everton and Watford at Goodison Park on October 29, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

The match could be seen as the perfect opportunity for Kean to show what he can do.

These supporters are certainly eager to see him get a chance, taking to Twitter after his international exploits to share their thoughts...

 

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

