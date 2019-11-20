Some Brazil fans react to Everton striker Richarlison's latest display

Everton forward Richarlison failed to impress when starting for Brazil yesterday.

Brazil fans have criticised Everton forward Richarlison, after his latest display for the national side.

Everton’s Richarlison played for 90 minutes as Brazil beat South Korea 3-0, but he failed to trouble the scoresheet.

And many Brazil fans have suggested that the Everton man isn’t up to the task of being their leading striker right now.

Richarlison is such a waste — King (@swift_gh) November 19, 2019

Is there no other Brazilian that can replace Richarlison on the team sheet??? Jeez boy — Chad M (@skineZe) November 19, 2019

Richarlison isn’t good enough to be number 9. And he is t good enough on the wing. A useful squad player at best imo. And gives us something different off the bench.



Firmino, Gabigol, Bruno Henrique, Douglas Costa, Rodrygo should all start ahead of him. — AllThingsSeleção (@SelecaoTalk) November 19, 2019

@BrasilEdition Danilo and Richarlison is very poor...Arthur is also not playing good...midfield and defence is too slow.. — SAMIK BANERJEE (@samikban) November 19, 2019

Already done more than Richarlison — Ju (@BR_addicT) November 19, 2019

Think we did quite well tbf, but sonny looks exhausted. Needs to start on the bench v west ham

Coutinho was great, jesus and richarlison were meh imo — Special-days (@sonswembley) November 19, 2019

Richarlison should have gone into the game full of confidence, as he scored in Everton’s last game before the international break.

The Brazilian has five goals in 15 appearances for Everton this term, and he is arguably the biggest goalscoring threat in their side currently.

Everton have failed to find a prolific striker, so a lot of the scoring burden at Goodison Park falls on Richarlison’s shoulders.

Everton are next in action against Norwich City on Saturday, when Richarlison looks set to be given the nod to start for Marco Silva’s side.