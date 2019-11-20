Quick links

Some Brazil fans react to Everton striker Richarlison's latest display

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Richarlison during the Everton training session at USM Finch Farm on August 23, 2018 in Halewood, England.
Everton forward Richarlison failed to impress when starting for Brazil yesterday.

Richarlison #9 of Brazil battles with Roger Martinez #20 of Colombia during the first half of the friendly at Hard Rock Stadium on September 06, 2019 in Miami, Florida.

Brazil fans have criticised Everton forward Richarlison, after his latest display for the national side.

Everton’s Richarlison played for 90 minutes as Brazil beat South Korea 3-0, but he failed to trouble the scoresheet.

And many Brazil fans have suggested that the Everton man isn’t up to the task of being their leading striker right now.

Richarlison should have gone into the game full of confidence, as he scored in Everton’s last game before the international break.

The Brazilian has five goals in 15 appearances for Everton this term, and he is arguably the biggest goalscoring threat in their side currently.

Everton have failed to find a prolific striker, so a lot of the scoring burden at Goodison Park falls on Richarlison’s shoulders.

Everton are next in action against Norwich City on Saturday, when Richarlison looks set to be given the nod to start for Marco Silva’s side.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

