Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Sean Longstaff admits he's 'really disappointed' by Steve Bruce decision at Newcastle United

John Verrall
Sean Longstaff arrives for the Premier League Match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St.James' Park on September 29, 2018, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United midfielders Sean Longstaff and Matty Longstaff impressed in the early weeks of the campaign.

Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on October 6, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.

Sean Longstaff has suggested to the Chronicle that he was really disappointed when Steve Bruce decided to take his brother, Matty, out of Newcastle United’s starting line-up.

Matty and Sean had become Newcastle’s first choice central midfield pairing at one point this season, with the brothers both catching the eye.

However, when Sean got suspended, Bruce also decided to drop Sean for Newcastle’s next game against West Ham United.

The Magpies went on to win 3-2 against West Ham, with Isaac Hayden and Jonjo Shelvey both impressing.

Hayden and Shelvey have now taken Newcastle’s two starting spots in midfield.

 

And Sean admits that he was gutted to see his brother taken out of the team.

“That’s football, isn’t it? Things aren’t going to go your way all the time. From my point of view, I knew I wasn’t going to play (against West Ham), but I thought Matty would,” he said.

“When he got left out, I was obviously really disappointed for him, but the manager made a decision and Jonjo came in and scored and Isaac came in and did really well. It’s a squad game at the end of the day and we’re going to need everyone.”

Matty Longstaff of Newcastle United (4) runs with the ball whilst during the FA Youth Cup between Newcastle United and Swansea City at St.James' Park on January 9, 2017 in Newcastle upon...

Matty could have to play the waiting game as he looks to break back into Newcastle’s squad now.

Sean, though, will surely come back into the Magpies starting line-up at some point in the near future.

The older Longstaff brother may not have been quite at his best so far this term, but he has so much talent that he will surely not be kept on the bench for too long.

Newcastle’s next match comes against Aston Villa on Monday night, when they will look to make it three wins on the bounce.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch