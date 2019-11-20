Sean Longstaff admits he's 'really disappointed' by Steve Bruce decision at Newcastle United

Newcastle United midfielders Sean Longstaff and Matty Longstaff impressed in the early weeks of the campaign.

Sean Longstaff has suggested to the Chronicle that he was really disappointed when Steve Bruce decided to take his brother, Matty, out of Newcastle United’s starting line-up.

Matty and Sean had become Newcastle’s first choice central midfield pairing at one point this season, with the brothers both catching the eye.

However, when Sean got suspended, Bruce also decided to drop Sean for Newcastle’s next game against West Ham United.

The Magpies went on to win 3-2 against West Ham, with Isaac Hayden and Jonjo Shelvey both impressing.

Hayden and Shelvey have now taken Newcastle’s two starting spots in midfield.

And Sean admits that he was gutted to see his brother taken out of the team.

“That’s football, isn’t it? Things aren’t going to go your way all the time. From my point of view, I knew I wasn’t going to play (against West Ham), but I thought Matty would,” he said.

“When he got left out, I was obviously really disappointed for him, but the manager made a decision and Jonjo came in and scored and Isaac came in and did really well. It’s a squad game at the end of the day and we’re going to need everyone.”

Matty could have to play the waiting game as he looks to break back into Newcastle’s squad now.

Sean, though, will surely come back into the Magpies starting line-up at some point in the near future.

The older Longstaff brother may not have been quite at his best so far this term, but he has so much talent that he will surely not be kept on the bench for too long.

Newcastle’s next match comes against Aston Villa on Monday night, when they will look to make it three wins on the bounce.