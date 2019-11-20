Rumoured possible swap for Piatek one of few ways Kean exit is tempting

Everton have been linked with a shock move for Krzysztof Piatek.

Everton made headlines over the summer when they snapped up striker Moise Kean, but it hasn't really gone to plan for the youngster.

Kean, 19, hit an impressive seven goals in 17 games for Juventus last season, and made himself known as one of the top young strikers in Europe.

Juve chose to sell Kean though, with Everton completing an ambitious move, with many feeling he could finally be the Romelu Lukaku replacement the Toffees needed.

So far though, Kean has yet to score for Everton. He's started just two league games, and having been left out against Southampton before the international break for being late to a team meeting, speculation surrounds his future.

AC Milan are thought to be keen on offering Kean a swift return to Italian football, and Calciomercato even claim that a swap deal involving Kean and Krzysztof Piatek, with Kean interested in Milan and Everton keen on Piatek.

Everton fans have mostly played down all talk of Kean leaving the club, and it's still hard to see the Toffees letting him go so quickly, but this is one of the few rumours that seems tempting.

Kean's potential is great, but if he's disgruntled at Goodison Park, Everton would be foolish to ignore a more rounded striker coming the other way in Piatek, who has been a goal machine in recent times.

The 24-year-old smashed 21 goals in 38 games for Cracovia in his native Poland to earn his move to Genoa, where he scored 19 times in 21 games to rapidly win a switch to Milan.

14 goals in 33 games there has again shown Piatek's scoring ability, and landing that kind of goalscoring record should be the only way that Everton part ways with Kean.

Sticking by their young striker is still the best way forward, but if Piatek – a more proven goalscorer – is on the table, it may become a trickier decision for Marcel Brands and co.