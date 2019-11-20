Quick links

Reported £20m Everton target is statistically a better finisher than Mo Salah

Danny Owen
Mohamed Salah during the match between FC Barcelona and Liverpool FC, corresponding to the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League, played at the Camp Nou Stadium, on 01st May 2019, in...
Marco Silva has reportedly told Premier League strugglers Everton to buy Eintracht Frankfurt's Bundesliga frontman Goncalo Paciencia in January.

Gonçalo Paciência of Frankfurt celebrates scoring the first goal during the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Augsburg at Commerzbank-Arena on April 14, 2019 in Frankfurt...

With Eintracht Frankfurt losing all three of their star attackers during a traumatic summer window, the pressure was on Goncalo Paciencia to step up to the plate in the absence of Sébastien Haller, Luka Jovic and Ante Rebic.

Fortunately for the high-flying Eagles, the Portugal international is showing that there’s life after the £120 million strikeforce.

Paciencia has found the net six times in just nine Bundesliga starts this season, the most recent coming in the 5-1 thrashing of Bayern Munich which cost Niko Kovac his job. In fact, the former Porto youngster has been so impressive since stepping into the role of talisman at Frankfurt that Marco Silva has instructed Everton to sign the £20 million-rated forward in January (Record).

 

Paciencia is outstanding in the air, with neck muscles that could pull an 18-wheeler. He’s quick and tidy with the ball at his feet too while often using his 6ft frame to good effect to hold off defenders. But it’s the statistics which really tell the story.

The 25-year-old has found the net every 130 minutes of league football in 2019/20. That is far better than, for example, Mo Salah, the Balon D’Or-bothering superstar who has evolved into the strutting star man of Everton’s Merseyside rivals Liverpool over the last two years.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield on November 10, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Paciencia has a better conversion rate than Salah too (scoring with every 5.3 shots compared to the Egyptian’s 6.6). In fact, Salah’s dribbling completion is only marginally superior (61 per cent compared to 57) – a really impressive number when you consider that Paciencia is a centre-forward as opposed to a wide player like Salah.

Clearly, he’d give Everton the sort of out ball they have so often been crying out for this season, combining the movement and skill of a Richarlison with the sort of finishing ability that The Toffees have lacked since Romelu Lukaku’s heyday.

£20 million well spent.

Goncalo Paciencia of Portugal in action during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier match between Portugal and Lithuania at Algarve Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Faro, Portugal.

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

