Report: Tottenham talks with Mourinho ongoing for days, agreement in place

Tottenham are closing in on appointing Jose Mourinho.

It looks like it is happening. The Times report Jose Mourinho has accepted the manager job at Tottenham Hotspur.

Mauricio Pochettino was sacked by Spurs last night and the North London club do not want to waste any time.

The Times report Spurs have been holding talks with Mourinho for 'several days'.

Chairman Daniel Levy is restless after a poor start to the season which has left the club in 14th position.

Tottenham are already out of the title race and face an uphill task to reach the top four.

An announcement is expected from Tottenham later today, pending any last minute hitches.

Spurs face West Ham at the weekend in the Premier League as they look to get back on track.

The Sun report Mourinho could even be in the dugout for Spurs for the fixture.

Mourinho has been out of work since being fired by Manchester United last December.