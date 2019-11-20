Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Tottenham talks with Mourinho ongoing for days, agreement in place

Dan Coombs
Jose Mourinho the head coach
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham are closing in on appointing Jose Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho the head coach

It looks like it is happening. The Times report Jose Mourinho has accepted the manager job at Tottenham Hotspur.

Mauricio Pochettino was sacked by Spurs last night and the North London club do not want to waste any time.

The Times report Spurs have been holding talks with Mourinho for 'several days'.

 

Chairman Daniel Levy is restless after a poor start to the season which has left the club in 14th position.

Tottenham are already out of the title race and face an uphill task to reach the top four.

An announcement is expected from Tottenham later today, pending any last minute hitches.

Spurs face West Ham at the weekend in the Premier League as they look to get back on track.

The Sun report Mourinho could even be in the dugout for Spurs for the fixture.

Mourinho has been out of work since being fired by Manchester United last December.

Jose Mourinho the head coach

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch