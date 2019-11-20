Report: Tottenham paying Mourinho almost double Pochettino's salary

Tottenham Hotspur are paying Jose Mourinho huge money, according to reports.

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur will be paying Jose Mourinho a staggering £15million-a-year after appointing him as their new boss.

Spurs made the bold decision to sack Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday night, after a day full of rumours about the Argentine's future at the club.

Pochettino had only managed three league wins this season and five in all competitions, so Mourinho must now try to turn Tottenham's season around, starting with Saturday's London derby against West Ham United.

Reports are now emerging about Mourinho's contract at Spurs, and it's believed that he will earn a huge £15million-a-year in his deal, which runs until 2023.

That's simply huge money, almost double what Pochettino was earning in what is a massive and surprising move from chairman Daniel Levy.

The famously frugal Levy clearly has huge faith in Mourinho to be paying him that much money, especially given that it's so, so much more than Pochettino was earning.

Just last month, The Express claimed that Pochettino was earning £8.5million-a-year, which fits into this Mourinho story, and the deal makes Mourinho the second highest-paid manager in the Premier League.

Only Pep Guardiola earns more, at £20million-a-year, so the pressure is immediately on Mourinho to make a good start and justify not only Levy's decision to sack Pochettino, but also the gigantic contract.