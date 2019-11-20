Quick links

Report: Tottenham and West Ham want Sofyan Amrabat in January

Danny Owen
New Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is unveiled on November 20, 2019 in Enfield, England.
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Could Serie A star Sofyan Amrabat become Jose Mourinho's first signing since he returned to the Premier League with Spurs?

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA, MILANO, ITALY - 2019

Sofyan Amrabat could be on his way to the Premier League in January with Calciomercato reporting that both West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Morocco international.

The younger brother of former Watford winger Nordit, Sofyan is making a name for himself on the continent, having joined Hellas Verona on loan from Club Brugge over the summer.

 

A versatile 23-year-old who can play out wide, in central midfield and even at right-back, Amrabat is proving himself to be a useful utility player in Serie A with his all-action performances seemingly catching the eye of two London rivals.

Calciomercato reports that West Ham and Spurs are big fans of a player who made his name in Holland with Utrecht and Feyenoord, with Lazio and Fiorentina interested too. Verona have the option to sign Amrabat permanently for just £3 million, meaning they can expect to make a big profit should they sell him on.

Lautaro Martinez (R) of FC Internazionale competes for the ball with Sofyan Amrabat (L) of Hellas Verona during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and Hellas Verona at Stadio...

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham’s decision to replace Mauricio Pochettino with Jose Mourinho affects their stance but the ten-time international is the sort of adaptable, hard-working player who the former Manchester United and Chelsea boss can make good use out of.

He averages 2.5 tackles per game, displaying the kind of tenacity that will impress the pragmatic Mourinho, while completing almost 90 per cent of his passes in Serie A.

