Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: The Daniel Levy request Mauricio Pochettino rejected last week at Tottenham

John Verrall
Mauricio Pochettino manager
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino lost his job at the club last week.

Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur shows his appreciation to the fans after the UEFA Champions League group B match between Crvena Zvezda and Tottenham Hotspur at Rajko...

According to the Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino rejected Daniel Levy’s request to quit last week.

Pochettino’s time at Spurs officially came to an end last night, but it was effectively over at the start of the international break.

Levy reportedly asked Pochettino to step down at Spurs boss at the start of the international break, but he refused to walk away.

That decision from Pochettino forced Levy into taking action, and he ultimately decided that paying compensation to get rid of the Argentine boss was the right move.

 

Tottenham have been exceptionally quick in their appointment of a new manager, with Jose Mourinho already announced this morning. 

The switch represents a big change in culture at Tottenham, with Mourinho a proven trophy winner. 

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United reacts during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal FC at Old Trafford on December 5, 2018 in Manchester, United...

Pochettino has tended to promote youth and attacking football, but Mourinho has always been far more pragmatic in his approach.

Tottenham are next in action against West Ham United at the weekend when Mourinho will be in the dugout for the first time. 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch