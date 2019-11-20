Report: The Daniel Levy request Mauricio Pochettino rejected last week at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino lost his job at the club last week.

According to the Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino rejected Daniel Levy’s request to quit last week.

Pochettino’s time at Spurs officially came to an end last night, but it was effectively over at the start of the international break.

Levy reportedly asked Pochettino to step down at Spurs boss at the start of the international break, but he refused to walk away.

That decision from Pochettino forced Levy into taking action, and he ultimately decided that paying compensation to get rid of the Argentine boss was the right move.

Tottenham have been exceptionally quick in their appointment of a new manager, with Jose Mourinho already announced this morning.

The switch represents a big change in culture at Tottenham, with Mourinho a proven trophy winner.

Pochettino has tended to promote youth and attacking football, but Mourinho has always been far more pragmatic in his approach.

Tottenham are next in action against West Ham United at the weekend when Mourinho will be in the dugout for the first time.