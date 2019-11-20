Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Ralf Rangnick is interested in replacing Mauricio Pochettino

Head coach Ralf Rangnick of Leipzig looks on prior the Bundesliga match between Hannover 96 and RB Leipzig at HDI-Arena on February 01, 2019 in Hanover, Germany.
Ralf Rangnick is reportedly keen on the Tottenham Hotspur job.

Head coach Ralf Rangnick of Leipzig holds a speech during the RB Leipzig Fanfest at Festwiese on May 26, 2019 in Leipzig, Germany.

According to The Independent, Red Bull's head of sport and development Ralf Rangnick is interested in the Tottenham Hotspur job.

Speculation was rife on Tuesday morning that Mauricio Pochettino was coming towards the end of his time as Spurs boss, and the axe was swung on Tuesday night.

 

Tottenham confirmed Pochettino's departure, which was a tough and no doubt emotional decision for Daniel Levy to make, after five successful years with the Argentine at the helm.

Now, the attention turns to finding a replacement, especially with no caretaker manager named, and one surprise name is allegedly keen on the job.

Rangnick is understood to be interested, despite giving up management at the end of last season in order to take a high-up role with Red Bull as 'head of sport and development'.

The German, 61, has enjoyed a long relationship with the Red Bull group, starting out as sporting director for both Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig in 2012, and after filling in as Leipzig manager in 2015, he did the same last season until Julian Nagelsmann completed his move from Hoffenheim.

Rangnick was a highly-regarded manager with Schalke, but with just two years of management since 2011, it's a surprise to hear that he would be willing to give up his influence off-field role with Red Bull for a return to management.

It doesn't seem like Rangnick will land the job though, despite also being under consideration in 2012 (Independent), as Sky Sports claim that a deal for Jose Mourinho to become Tottenham manager is now close, leaving Rangnick to carry on his work with Red Bull.

Head coach Ralf Rangnick of RB Leipzig looks on prior the Bundesliga match between FC Augsburg and RB Leipzig at WWK-Arena on October 20, 2018 in Augsburg, Germany.

