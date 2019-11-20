Report: Owen McGinty assessing options 18 months after Rangers exit, could join Sunderland

The winger left Rangers shortly after Steven Gerrard's arrival as manager at Ibrox.

18 months after leaving Rangers, Owen McGinty could be heading south of the border with Sunderland, Swansea City or Bournemouth.

According to The Scottish Sun, McGinty is assessing his options before signing for a club, having previously been part of Rangers' academy set up.

The 18-year-old winger was released by Rangers shortly after Steven Gerrard's arrival as manager, and was most recently with the Under-18s at Ayr United.

But he is now said to be attracting interest from Sunderland, Swansea City and Bournemouth.

It is unclear when McGinty - who spent three years at Rangers, with whom he won the Youdan Youth Trophy - was released by Ayr.

But suitors such as Sunderland, Swansea City and Bournemouth could snap him up immediately if his exit was made prior to the close of their respective buying windows.

McGinty told the Largs and Millport News at the time of his 2015 move to Rangers: "I’m still at Largs Academy but I don’t go to school on Thursday as I go to training for 6 hours and get my lunch and breakfast.

"It is amazing to play with Rangers."

