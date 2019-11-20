Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Report: Owen McGinty assessing options 18 months after Rangers exit, could join Sunderland

Aiden Cusick
A general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The winger left Rangers shortly after Steven Gerrard's arrival as manager at Ibrox.

A general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

18 months after leaving Rangers, Owen McGinty could be heading south of the border with Sunderland, Swansea City or Bournemouth.

According to The Scottish Sun, McGinty is assessing his options before signing for a club, having previously been part of Rangers' academy set up.

Subscribe

The 18-year-old winger was released by Rangers shortly after Steven Gerrard's arrival as manager, and was most recently with the Under-18s at Ayr United.

 

But he is now said to be attracting interest from Sunderland, Swansea City and Bournemouth.

It is unclear when McGinty - who spent three years at Rangers, with whom he won the Youdan Youth Trophy - was released by Ayr.

But suitors such as Sunderland, Swansea City and Bournemouth could snap him up immediately if his exit was made prior to the close of their respective buying windows.

A general view before the Premier League match between Sunderland FC and Middlesbrough FC at Stadium of Light on August 21, 2016 in Sunderland, England.

McGinty told the Largs and Millport News at the time of his 2015 move to Rangers: "I’m still at Largs Academy but I don’t go to school on Thursday as I go to training for 6 hours and get my lunch and breakfast.

"It is amazing to play with Rangers."

Sunderland, Swansea, Bournemouth or neither - which do you think would be McGinty's best option?

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch