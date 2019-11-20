Quick links

Report: Next Tottenham Hotspur manager's transfer budget

Dan Coombs
Tottenham Hotspur's next boss will have a challenge on his hands.

Tottenham Hotspur's next manager will have to work under financial constraints, The Mail report.

The report states Spurs will continue to work under a strict budget decided by chairman Daniel Levy.

And this is the main reason holding Tottenham back from appointing Jose Mourinho, so far.

 

The Mail report Mourinho must convince Levy he is prepared to work with financial limitations.

Mourinho has had a reputation or being something of a chequebook manager, with past jobs at Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

But his success at Porto showed what he can achieve when limited funds were available, and this might even help him go back to basics.

Mourinho appeared to get very agitated at Manchester United when he did not get the players he wanted, and this led to his spell at Old Trafford unravelling.

Levy and Mourinho on a budget seems like a partnership destined to blow up and end in disaster. They will both have to be prepared to compromise to make it work.

As will any other manager who takes the job if Mourinho does not get it.

