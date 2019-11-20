Quick links

Report: Mourinho really likes Tottenham duo Harry Kane and Eric Dier

Tottenham Hotspur have appointed Jose Mourinho as their new boss.

According to The Telegraph, Jose Mourinho was attracted by the 'profile' of the Tottenham Hotspur squad, and particularly likes Harry Kane and Eric Dier.

Spurs confirmed the departure of boss Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday night, bringing an end to the Argentine's reign after more than five years in the job.

Tottenham moved quickly to land his replacement, as they confirmed the arrival of Mourinho as their new manager earlier this morning, handing him a deal until 2023 in a bold move from Daniel Levy.

 

Mourinho will be looking to drag Tottenham out of their slump having landed the job, and it's believed that he is actually a big fan of the squad Pochettino was working with this season.

It's even claimed that Mourinho particularly likes two players; star striker Harry Kane, and utility man Eric Dier, with the latter the more interesting claim here.

Of course Mourinho is a fan of Kane; who wouldn't be? He's been a goalscoring machine for Spurs under Pochettino, and walking into a club with a proven goalscorer is always great.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane rues a missed chance during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 27, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Yet with Dier, his shine has faded in the last couple of years. He appeared to be heading for a great career in his first few seasons under Pochettino, but injuries and form have seen him drop down the pecking order.

The 25-year-old has started just two Premier League games this season, but with Mourinho allegedly a big fan – and the pair would be able to speak Portuguese with each other, which may be a slight advantage – Dier could be in line for a bigger role.

Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur applauds fans after the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 28, 2019 in London,...

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

