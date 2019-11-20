Report: Jose Mourinho makes first big decision as Tottenham boss

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has decided that he wants a fresh start with his backroom staff.

The Daily Mail claim that Mourinho has opted against bringing back Rui Faria and Silvio Louro with him to Tottenham, as he wants new backroom staff to work with.

Mourinho has had great success with Faria and Louro alongside him at previous clubs, but at Tottenham it seems that he will build new partnerships.

Tottenham need a whole new backroom team, which Mourinho will select over the coming days.

Indeed, the Telegraph claims that Mourinho has already decided to appoint Joao Sacramento as his assistant manager, after being impressed by the work he has done in the same role at Lille.

The Portuguese boss was only appointed by Spurs this morning, and is expected to bring about a huge change from Mauricio Pochettino.

Mourinho is famed for his pragmatic approach, which almost always brings results, but sometimes sacrifices style.

Pochettino, on the other hand, was a huge promoter of attacking football, although he didn’t manage to get Spurs playing to their best this season.

Tottenham are next in action against West Ham United on Saturday, when it will be hugely interesting to see who Mourinho’s picks during his first game in charge.