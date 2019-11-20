Quick links

Report: Everton and Manchester City want Dennis Geiger

Olly Dawes
Everton and Manchester City are reportedly keen on Dennis Geiger.

According to Sport1 in Germany, Everton and Manchester City are battling Bayern Munich for the signing of Hoffenheim midfielder Dennis Geiger.

Everton invested in their midfield over the summer, signing Andre Gomes permanently whilst also securing Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin following Idrissa Gueye's departure.

However, Gomes may not play again this season after a major ankle injury, Gbamin will be out until January and Delph has had a couple of knocks too.

 

That may leave Everton seeking another midfielder, and it's now believed that Geiger is on Marcel Brands' radar ahead of the January transfer window, even if Hoffenheim will be reluctant to sell.

Bayern Munich are unsurprisingly keen on signing Geiger too, whilst it's added that Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have already enquired about a deal.

City may be one step ahead, and it's no great shock that Guardiola is keen on Geiger, who is a diminutive and smart midfielder with fine technical ability.

At just 21, Geiger has a huge future ahead of him, and big clubs already pursuing his signature just goes to show what an exciting career he could have.

Everton will face an uphill battle trying to beat City and Bayern to his signature, but nobody really thought Brands could get Moise Kean either, so you just can't rule the Toffees out.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

