Report: Chelsea target Ben Chilwell 'most likely' player to leave Leicester City

Ben Chilwell of England throws the ball in during an England training session at St Georges Park on May 28, 2019 in Burton-upon-Trent, England.
Chelsea are said to be very keen to sign Ben Chilwell from Leicester City if their transfer ban is lifted.

Ben Chilwell of England during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between England and Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on November 14, 2019 in London, England.

According to 90 Minutes, Chelsea target Ben Chilwell is the ‘most likely’ Leicester City player to leave out of their in-demand stars.

Leicester’s stunning form this season has led to many of their key players becoming hunted, and Chelsea are said to want Chilwell.

 

The Sun claims that Chelsea are prepared to pay £50 million for Chilwell, if their transfer ban is overturned.

The latest reports now claim that Leicester are keen to keep Chilwell, but the England international is the player who is given the highest chance of leaving the King Power Stadium.

Leicester also have interest in James Maddison and Youri Tielemans, but the Foxes believe they can tie the pair down.

Ben Chilwell of Leicester City gestures during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Everton FC at The King Power Stadium on October 06, 2018 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

Leicester want to get the duo signed to new contracts, and Brendan Rodgers’ side feel that they will put pen to paper.

There is less confidence around Chilwell’s future though, and that should encourage Chelsea, as Frank Lampard’s side seemingly target a move for the left-back.

