Report: Celtic battling Leicester and Newcastle for Stephane Diarra

Olly Dawes
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic, Leicester City and Newcastle United are reportedly keen on Stephane Diarra.

According to French newspaper L'Equipe, Celtic are interested in signing Le Mans winger Stephane Diarra – but face a battle with Leicester City and Newcastle United.

Diarra, 20, has been in decent form for Ligue 2 side Le Mans this season, notching three goals and two assists in 16 appearances in all competitions.

The Ivorian wide man possesses great pace and trickery, and it's no great surprise that he's attracting interest ahead of the January transfer window.

 

It's claimed that Leicester and Newcastle are regularly scouting Diarra, whilst Celtic have wanted him for 'several seasons', meaning there could be a real battle in January.

There's no real indication that Le Mans would sell, or what price they would be looking for, but all three sides offer him a big step up from Ligue 2, meaning it may be hard for Le Mans to keep him.

The battle of course means that Celtic would be going up against their former manager and current Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, and that could be a daunting task given Leicester's impressive season.

In fact, it's a little surprising to see Celtic linked with yet another winger. Neil Lennon already has Mohamed Elyounoussi, James Forrest, Mikey Johnston, Maryan Shved, Jonny Hayes, Lewis Morgan, Scott Sinclair and even the returning Daniel Arzani, so just where Diarra fits in is a mystery.

Still, Diarra – formerly of Evian and Rennes – could be one for the future, with that Premier League interest suggesting that he has a bright career ahead of him.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

